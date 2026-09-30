Who Is Lalit Prabhakar? The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab In Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar

The trailer of Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has put Lalit Prabhakar in the spotlight for a role that is unlike many of his earlier performances. The Marathi actor plays Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker captured after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, while Rajkummar Rao portrays special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film is built around Nikam’s role in some of India’s most high-profile criminal trials, with the 26/11 case at its centre. The trailer was unveiled in Mumbai on September 29.

Who Is Lalit Prabhakar?

Prabhakar is a familiar face in Marathi cinema and television. He began his career on Marathi television before moving into films, where he gradually became known for performances in projects such as Hampi, Smile Please, Zombivli, Medium Spicy, Sunny and Tarri. His Hindi work includes Ground Zero and the recently released One Two Cha Cha Chaa.

One of his best-known performances came in Anandi Gopal, where he played Gopalrao Joshi opposite Bhagyashree Milind. The film brought him significant recognition and established him as an actor capable of taking on more demanding dramatic roles.

How Lalit Prabhakar Landed The Role Of Kasab

The casting of Prabhakar as Kasab was not accidental. The actor revealed that he auditioned for the part after director Avinash Arun envisioned him for the character. He later described the role as particularly challenging because it required him to understand more than Kasab’s physical appearance.

Prabhakar said he worked on Kasab’s psychology, language, accent and body language. He also studied the details surrounding the 26/11 case to understand the character within the larger story rather than simply imitate his appearance.

What Makes His ‘Prahaar’ Role Different?

For Prabhakar, Prahaar marks a significant shift from the lighter and romantic roles associated with some of his earlier work. Speaking about the film, he said the story is based on true events and that Kasab’s character is crucial to telling the story of the trial.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.