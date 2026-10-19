Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? From Salman Khan Threats To Tiger Shroff Shooting — The Connection Explained

The name Lawrence Bishnoi once again made headlines when gunmen shot at the car in which Bollywood star Tiger Shroff was travelling in Mumbai’s Juhu district on October 18. Immediately after the occurrence, a message circulated via social media and an audio message from a man who calls himself Anil Pandit took responsibility for the attack and issued a threat against Salman Khan and his associates.

According to the messages, they have demanded an apology from Khan to Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community while cautioning that those who continue to work with Salman Khan can also be attacked. While all the above information highlights the fresh developments surrounding Bishnoi’s vendetta against Salman Khan, the question remains as to who exactly Lawrence Bishnoi is, why he is threatening Salman Khan, and what is the truth behind his connection with the Tiger Shroff shooting? Three men accused of carrying out the attack have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan on October 19.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster from India and the person involved in various criminal cases where the charges include murder, attempted murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy. Various cases against him have been found in many states, and the activities of individuals who are alleged to be part of his gang in India and abroad have been examined by various law enforcing agencies. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently behind bars in Gujarat while criminal cases against him are pending in several cases.

The Punjab police dossier that came out in April 2026 has placed the name of Bishnoi in 47 FIRs filed in Punjab over about 16 years. Among the cases, there were four which led to convictions, others resulted in acquittals, discharges, cancellations or were untraceable or pending. This highlights the need to distinguish allegations and proved charges. One’s name mentioned in a FIR or involved in any criminal case is no proof of guilt.

Investigators have also examined alleged links between Bishnoi’s associates and incidents involving extortion, threats and violence. The extent of any individual’s involvement must be established through evidence in each case.

Why Has Lawrence Bishnoi Threatened Salman Khan?

The conflict between Bishnoi and Salman Khan is very much related to the case of poaching of blackbucks in 1998. The case involved Salman Khan who was said to have poached blackbucks during the shooting of the Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. They pay great attention to protecting wildlife. Bishnoi gang keeps referring to this case in threats to Khan and asking for his apology. The latter was found guilty in the case of blackbucks in 2018 and sentenced to five years in jail. He was subsequently granted bail while challenging the verdict.

Threats made by Bishnoi against Khan gained media attention in the year 2018 when the accused allegedly threatened to kill the actor during a court hearing. Threats were made in the following years as well. A threatening letter for Khan and his father, Salim Khan, was discovered in 2022 close to the house of the actor. A threatening email was sent in March 2023 to Khan.

The issue escalated to its height on April 14, 2024, where two men on motorcycles fired shots in front of the residence of the actor in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor remained unhurt, and police have arrested some accused in connection with a possible link with the Bishnoi gang.

What Happened During The Tiger Shroff Shooting?

On October 18, 2026, unknown motorcycle riding assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. Shroff had just returned from a football practice session prior to this event. While Shroff emerged safe from this event, his driver Firdosh and another person who happened to be nearby sustained injuries. The Mumbai police started an investigation into the matter as well as examined CCTV camera footage and other evidences to find out those behind the shooting.

Very soon after the shooting event, a post appeared on social media in the name of “Anil Pandit” stating that he was behind the shooting. Thereafter, an audio clip purportedly of a man calling himself Anil Pandit came to light where he is heard to say that he shot at Shroff because of him ignoring their earlier warning and because of him being associated with Khan. Moreover, he demands an apology from Khan to Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community as well as threatens others still working with the superstar.

Three suspects of the shooting event were reported to be arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

How Is The Tiger Shroff Shooting Connected To Lawrence Bishnoi?

The reported connection currently centres on the messages circulated after the firing. The speaker attributed to Anil Pandit invoked Bishnoi’s name, demanded an apology from Khan and warned people associated with the actor. The communications are relevant to the investigation, but they do not independently establish that Bishnoi personally ordered the attack.

Anil Pandit has been described in reports as an alleged associate of the Bishnoi network based overseas. Another name, Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, has also figured in reporting about the network’s alleged overseas links. However, the precise chain of command behind the Juhu shooting has not been publicly established. Investigators need to determine whether the person behind the messages was genuinely connected to the network, whether the communications are authentic and whether they can be linked to the suspected shooters.

There is also a difference between claiming responsibility for an attack and proving who planned or ordered it. Even if a message is authenticated, investigators must establish the accuracy of its claims and the roles played by the people it names.

Does Lawrence Bishnoi Operate His Gang From Jail?

There have been various investigations on how individuals allegedly linked to the wider network of Bishnoi conduct themselves while he is behind bars. A wider network that includes the associates, intermediaries and individuals running out of India has been reported. Extortion, supply of arms, recruiting and coordinating the violent actions are amongst the issues that have been investigated in such networks. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the involvement in a particular criminal activity needs to be proved for each individual; it cannot be considered automatic if someone is part of a larger network.

With regards to Tiger Shroff incident, it is worth looking into the process of claiming responsibility for the act through the social media message and the audio message that followed afterwards. The social media message was reportedly deleted, but the message screenshot and the audio message continued circulating. The task for the investigators would be to identify who managed the account and who recorded the message and whether any communication is linked to the alleged perpetrators of the act.

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