Thursday, December 12, 2024
Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has opened up about the emotional and physical toll of her challenge to sleep with 100 men in one day, in a documentary directed by Joshua Pieters. Despite achieving her goal, the experience left her overwhelmed, prompting a tearful reflection on her next ambitious feat: attempting to sleep with 1,000 men in just 24 hours.

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

A recent documentary featuring OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has captured the emotional toll of her ambitious challenge to sleep with 100 men in just 24 hours. The film, directed by Joshua Pieters, follows Lily’s journey and reveals the unexpected consequences of her endeavor.

Sleeping with 100 men in a single day

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old adult entertainer, set out to achieve a remarkable feat by engaging with 100 men in a single day. The documentary, titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, was uploaded to YouTube on December 7, 2024, and showcases Lily’s experience at a two-bedroom Airbnb in London. Ultimately, she surpassed her goal, sleeping with a total of 101 men.

Upon completing the challenge, Lily showed Pieters the aftermath of the event—a room strewn with tissues and condom wrappers, alongside a solitary rose on the bed. As she described the scene, she advised Pieters to “brace himself,” noting that the room had an overwhelming odor that made him gag.

During her encounters, Lily recounted how she maintained a consistent script with each participant. Phrases like “come on in,” “make yourself at home,” and “we’re going to have a fun time” were repeated over 100 times. She explained that after a brief discussion about sexual preferences and positions, they would “get straight into it.”

Lily Phillips breaks down in tears

Reflecting on the intensity of the experience, Lily admitted it was more challenging than she anticipated. “Surprisingly, downstairs isn’t sore… it took a lot longer than I thought it would be. When it was 40 and I wasn’t even halfway yet… it’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest; it was hard,” she stated.

In a poignant moment captured on film, Lily broke down in tears while discussing her feelings post-challenge. She expressed concern about whether she had provided a satisfactory experience for each man within the limited time frame they had together. “I felt pressure… I felt guilt-tripped by some of the men after they hadn’t ‘finished’ in the two-minute slot they were allocated,” she revealed.

“I certainly didn’t expect to see Lily so upset at the end of it all,” Pieters remarked. “I thought perhaps in years to come she might look back on this day in sadness, but not so instantly afterwards.”

Lily Phillips plans for more ambitious challenge

Despite her emotional breakdown, Lily quickly announced plans for an even more ambitious challenge: to sleep with 1,000 men in just 24 hours. “I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait… it’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge!” she told MailOnline.

For this upcoming stunt, she plans to implement additional safety measures, including requiring all participants to wear condoms and undergo immediate HIV tests. “It’s a bit stressful with all the logistics… but other than that, it’s pure determination,” Phillips affirmed.

Filed under

OnlyFans

Advertisement

