The actress also alleges that Manu physically assaulted her, secretly recorded private videos, and used them to threaten her.

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape and Pregnancy of Actress

Kannada comedian and actor Madenur Manu has been arrested following a rape complaint filed by a 33-year-old television actress. The arrest took place just before the release of his new film Kuladalli Keelyavudho on May 23.

Allegations of Assault and Betrayal

The actress has accused Manu of rape, physical assault, deception, and coercion into marriage. She claims he made her pregnant twice and gave her abortion pills on both occasions. The complaint was filed at Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

According to reports, after the case was registered, Manu attempted to escape but was apprehended by the police in Shanthigrama, Hassan.

Their acquaintance began in 2018 during a comedy show. Over time, they became close friends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alleged Incidents and Timeline

The complaint states that Manu sexually assaulted the actress in November 2022 during a trip to Shikaripura, Shivamogga, where they had both performed at a comedy event. She alleges that he lured her to his hotel room under the pretense of paying her salary and raped her.

She further claimed that Manu later came to her home, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her again. Between 2022 and 2025, she says she became pregnant twice and was forced by Manu to take abortion pills.

The actress also alleges that Manu physically assaulted her, secretly recorded private videos, and used them to threaten her.

Financial Support and Industry Fallout

According to the complaint cited by Times of India, the actress provided significant financial support to Manu for his latest film, contributing lakhs of rupees toward its production.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Manu was active on Instagram just hours before his arrest, promoting Kuladalli Keelyavudho through an interview video.

The case has triggered a strong reaction in the Kannada entertainment world. Many within the industry have expressed shock and are demanding a transparent investigation. Police have begun recording statements from both parties involved.

Who is Madenur Manu?

Madenur Manu gained widespread popularity after winning Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2, a Kannada reality show known for showcasing comic talent. He later made a successful transition to television serials and eventually secured lead roles in films.

He is known for his humor and on-stage charisma, which helped him build a strong fan base across Karnataka.

According to the complaint reported by Times of India, Manu is married to a woman named Divya and has a daughter. His arrest has cast a shadow over his public image and career just as he was making strides into mainstream cinema.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka