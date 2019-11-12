Madhubala biopic: From being directed by Imtiaz Ali and buying the rights of the biopic to Madhubala's sister demanding Kareena Kapoor to play the role, it is one story which everyone would like to see. Scroll down for more details on who was Madhubala here!

From being titled Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe to winning hearts of thousands with her performance in Mughal E Azam as Anarkali, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi popularly known by her stage name Madhubala, she was one actor who died young but etched a mark in the hearts of many and still lives on with her movies on songs.

The actor started her career back in 1942 as a child artist in Basant and became a lead actor in Neel Kamal opposite Raj Kapoor in 1947 at the age of 14, and since then she has featured in 73 films in her 22 year-long acting career. Born on the day of Valentine’s day in 1933, she has seen a life of struggle. Being the fifth child among her eleven brothers and sisters, but sadly only six remain as her three sisters and two brothers passed away at a young age due to a dock explosion.

Apart from all this she also is said to be the first Indian woman in Hollywood, as at the very beginning of her career she caught the eye of the ace photographer, James Burke who then exclusively shot her for the featured cover of the Life Magazine. The photographer tagged her as the biggest star of the industry who is not in Beverly hills. But what made her star she is now is her exemplary performance in Mahal which made her an overnight sensation. As per reports, many women were approached for the role but later stuck with Madhubala.

Check out top 5 facts about her here:

1. Apparently she was dating Dilip Kumar for a very long time but got married to Kishore Kumar

2. Also when Dilip Kumar didn’t marry her, Madhubala’s father dragged him to court for backing out of marriage

The rejection made Madhubala a wreck and when Dilip Kumar was taken to court, he said I would love her until the day she dies.

3. Madhubala died at the age of 36 due to a hole in her heart

Her death is kind of tragic as the time of heart surgeries was not there back then, and due to the hole in her heart, the blood often came out of her nose and heart because of which she was bedridden for 9 years.

4. Madhubala was set to make her directorial debut with Farz Aur Ishq in 1969

After being bedridden and her health not supporting her with her acting career, Madhubala wanted to start her career in direction but died during the pre-production process on February 23, 1969.

5. Her last film Chalaak with raj Kapoor remains unfinished

Her health took a downturn from that point and she couldn’t recover from her long time illness hence the movie was shelved.

