Who Is Maha Dakhil? Tom Cruise Once Saved Rumoured Lover’s Top Job After She Almost Got Fired For Pro-Palestine Comments

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) once hosted a town hall on antisemitism through its Amplify Presents initiative. This program, described as fostering “systemic change for communities of color,” was introduced by agent Maha Dakhil.

She emphasized its focus on combating antisemitism and promoting allyship. CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett also highlighted the importance of responsible platform use.

However, a year later, Dakhil herself became the center of controversy due to her social media activity. Her Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict led to public backlash, including her removal as co-chief of CAA’s motion pictures department and resignation from the agency’s internal board.

Backlash and Apology

Over a week after Hamas’ attack on Israel, Dakhil reposted a statement accusing certain individuals of supporting the crisis. She followed it with another post questioning the denial of ongoing crisis. These posts, described as triggering by some in the Jewish community, sparked significant concern. High-profile figures in Hollywood, such as Steven Spielberg and Spyglass Media CEO Gary Barber, reportedly contacted CAA leadership to express their disapproval.

Dakhil apologized, acknowledging her mistake in reposting hurtful language. She described her actions as unintentional and reaffirmed her commitment to humanity and peace. Despite taking the posts down and personally apologizing to colleagues, tensions persisted within the agency.

Impact on Career

Dakhil’s Instagram activity led to her demotion but not her dismissal, a decision that has divided opinions. While she retained her position as an agent, some insiders questioned why her actions warranted a different response compared to past instances involving other agents. For example, in 2021, agent Jay Baker was fired for making an inappropriate joke, sparking comparisons to Dakhil’s situation.

Support for Dakhil has also surfaced. Influential clients, including Tom Cruise, have shown solidarity by meeting with her at CAA. Others, such as Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams, have expressed private or public support, though broader industry sentiment remains polarized.

Earlier this month, Maha Dakhil was removed as co-chief of the motion pictures department at CAA for posting about the crisis happening in Palestine. She was allowed to remain an agent, especially after Tom Cruise made it known to the agency that he stood by her. (Source:… pic.twitter.com/MuJoUijqur — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2023

Hollywood’s Divided Response

The situation reflects a broader rift in Hollywood over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Emotions run high, with some calling for stronger condemnation of Hamas, while others align with the Palestinian cause. This division has led to public controversies, such as the dismissal of actress Melissa Barrera from a “Scream” sequel due to her social media posts about Israel.

CAA has faced criticism for its handling of internal conflicts, with some questioning its perceived double standards. The agency’s attempts to mediate, including engaging with groups like the Anti-Defamation League, have drawn mixed reactions.

Dakhil’s situation highlights the challenges Hollywood faces in navigating politically sensitive issues. While some industry figures believe she deserves a chance to learn and reform, others see her actions as indicative of deeper issues. As debates over free speech and accountability continue, the case underscores the consequences of public statements in an era of heightened scrutiny.