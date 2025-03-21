For months, speculation has surrounded the alleged relationship between Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma, who gained prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 13.

Speculation about Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma’s alleged romance has been making rounds for quite some time. The actress has frequently faced questions about the rumored relationship during her public appearances.

Now, the Indian cricketer has stepped forward, urging paparazzi to stop questioning Mahira regarding him, dismissing the dating rumors as baseless.

Siraj’s Response to the Ongoing Speculation

On March 20, Mahira Sharma attended an award ceremony in Mumbai, where photographers teased her about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and asked about her favourite team.

The exchange was caught on camera and widely shared on social media. Reacting to this, Mohammed Siraj took to Instagram on March 21, urging the media to refrain from associating him with such rumors.

In his Instagram story, he wrote, “I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends,” followed by a folded-hand emoji. However, the post appears to have been deleted, as it is no longer visible.

Dating Rumors and Social Media Buzz

A report by a publication suggested that the two were romantically involved, with sources claiming they had been getting to know each other for several months.

Rumors intensified after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and both started following each other on the platform. This fueled speculation among fans, leading many to believe they were dating. However, both Mahira and her mother have repeatedly denied the claims.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma began her acting career with a minor role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later appeared in popular television shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar.

However, she gained widespread fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she developed a relationship with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra. The duo dated for a while but eventually parted ways in 2023.

With Mohammed Siraj publicly denying any romantic involvement with Mahira Sharma, the cricketer hopes the rumors will finally be put to rest. While social media speculation continues, both Siraj and Mahira have made it clear that there is no truth to these dating claims.