​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Actress Malavika Mohanan has candidly addressed the harsh body-shaming she has faced in both the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

In a recent interview, the 31-year-old actress shared her struggles with how her body has been objectified and critiqued since her early career.

“Navel Obsession” in Southern Cinema

The actress, who recently starred in ‘Thangalaan’, recalled her initial surprise at the intense focus on women’s navels in South Indian films. Raised in Mumbai, she said the cultural difference caught her off guard.

“It was completely new to me. I grew up in Mumbai where this wasn’t a thing. But in South cinema, there’s a very real obsession with navels,” she said.

Malavika noted how actresses’ pictures on social media often get zoomed in on specific body parts, reinforcing objectification.

Speaking about the online hate she received early in her career, Malavika shared that she was only 21 years old when she faced severe trolling for being too thin.

“I was called ‘skin on bones’ and told to gain weight,” she explained.

Later, when her body changed and she became curvier in her mid-20s, the criticism didn’t stop — it only intensified. She revealed the trolling was relentless and deeply hurtful.

Body Image Pressure in Bollywood and South Films

The actress also spoke about how difficult it was to constantly navigate between different body standards depending on the industry.

“In Bollywood, you might need to look lean. In the South, sometimes curvier is appreciated. It’s very confusing to keep up,” she said.

This constant body image juggling created emotional turmoil and confusion in her career choices.

“It’s Just Bullying”: Malavika on Hurtful Comments

Malavika emphasized how damaging these comments can be, especially when directed at young women at impressionable ages. “It’s not okay to make people feel ashamed of their bodies. It’s not constructive criticism — it’s bullying,” she stated.

Despite the challenges, she continues to speak out and hopes to create awareness about body positivity and mental health in the film industry.

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan?

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Born on August 4, 1993, in Payyanur, Kerala, she was raised in Mumbai. She is the daughter of acclaimed cinematographer K.U. Mohanan.​

Career Highlights

Malavika made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013), starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017), where she portrayed a young woman from Mumbai’s underprivileged community.

Her Tamil film credits include Petta (2019) alongside Rajinikanth and Master (2021) with Vijay. She has also appeared in the Malayalam thriller The Great Father (2017).​

Education and Background

Malavika holds a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai. Initially aspiring to follow in her father’s footsteps in cinematography or pursue journalism, her career path shifted to acting after an opportunity arose during a commercial shoot with actor Mammootty.​

Public Presence

Beyond her film career, Malavika is active on social media platforms, sharing insights into her professional projects and personal interests. She is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various brand endorsements.

Upcoming Films

Malavika Mohanan is now set to appear alongside Prabhas in the upcoming Telugu film ‘The Raja Saab’ and will also star opposite Karthi in the highly anticipated Tamil sequel ‘Sardar 2.’