Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Read on to know all the details.

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Malavika Mohanan


Actress Malavika Mohanan has candidly addressed the harsh body-shaming she has faced in both the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

In a recent interview, the 31-year-old actress shared her struggles with how her body has been objectified and critiqued since her early career.

“Navel Obsession” in Southern Cinema

The actress, who recently starred in ‘Thangalaan’, recalled her initial surprise at the intense focus on women’s navels in South Indian films. Raised in Mumbai, she said the cultural difference caught her off guard.

“It was completely new to me. I grew up in Mumbai where this wasn’t a thing. But in South cinema, there’s a very real obsession with navels,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Malavika noted how actresses’ pictures on social media often get zoomed in on specific body parts, reinforcing objectification.

Speaking about the online hate she received early in her career, Malavika shared that she was only 21 years old when she faced severe trolling for being too thin.

“I was called ‘skin on bones’ and told to gain weight,” she explained.

Later, when her body changed and she became curvier in her mid-20s, the criticism didn’t stop — it only intensified. She revealed the trolling was relentless and deeply hurtful.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Body Image Pressure in Bollywood and South Films

The actress also spoke about how difficult it was to constantly navigate between different body standards depending on the industry.

“In Bollywood, you might need to look lean. In the South, sometimes curvier is appreciated. It’s very confusing to keep up,” she said.

This constant body image juggling created emotional turmoil and confusion in her career choices.

“It’s Just Bullying”: Malavika on Hurtful Comments

Malavika emphasized how damaging these comments can be, especially when directed at young women at impressionable ages. “It’s not okay to make people feel ashamed of their bodies. It’s not constructive criticism — it’s bullying,” she stated.

Despite the challenges, she continues to speak out and hopes to create awareness about body positivity and mental health in the film industry.

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan?

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Born on August 4, 1993, in Payyanur, Kerala, she was raised in Mumbai. She is the daughter of acclaimed cinematographer K.U. Mohanan.​

Career Highlights

Malavika made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013), starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017), where she portrayed a young woman from Mumbai’s underprivileged community.

Her Tamil film credits include Petta (2019) alongside Rajinikanth and Master (2021) with Vijay. She has also appeared in the Malayalam thriller The Great Father (2017).​

Education and Background

Malavika holds a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai. Initially aspiring to follow in her father’s footsteps in cinematography or pursue journalism, her career path shifted to acting after an opportunity arose during a commercial shoot with actor Mammootty.​

Public Presence

Beyond her film career, Malavika is active on social media platforms, sharing insights into her professional projects and personal interests. She is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various brand endorsements.

Upcoming Films

Malavika Mohanan is now set to appear alongside Prabhas in the upcoming Telugu film ‘The Raja Saab’ and will also star opposite Karthi in the highly anticipated Tamil sequel ‘Sardar 2.’

ALSO READ: Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

Filed under

latest entertainment news Malavika Mohanan Malavika Mohanan news

Elizabeth Hurley with Bil

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With...
Malavika Mohanan

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession
SZA Nearly Falls During G

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand...
Joe Rogan takes a subtle

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her...
Bronx fire

Caught On Cam: Massive Fire Erupts in Bronx Apartment Building Leaving One Firefighter Injured
China begins returning Bo

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With...

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand...

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her...

Caught On Cam: Massive Fire Erupts in Bronx Apartment Building Leaving One Firefighter Injured

Caught On Cam: Massive Fire Erupts in Bronx Apartment Building Leaving One Firefighter Injured

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands in Seattle

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...

Entertainment

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave