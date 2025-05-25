Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Known for their adorable social media posts, Malvika and Pranav have consistently shared glimpses of their love life. From their romantic getaway to Paris, featuring the Eiffel Tower, to their dream beach wedding in Goa in November 2024, the couple has become a favorite among fans.

Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, fondly remembered as the young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Pranav Bagga. The joyful announcement was made via a touching Instagram post that quickly captured the hearts of fans.

The couple shared a series of pictures from a beautifully curated maternity photoshoot. Dressed in coordinated white outfits and wearing caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad,” Malvika and Pranav radiated happiness. The highlight of the post was a photo of Malvika holding a positive pregnancy test, flashing a wide, excited smile.

Instagram Caption Hints at Their Growing Family

Malvika captioned the announcement with, “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby (sic),” confirming the exciting news to their followers. The post quickly went viral, receiving thousands of likes and comments.

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments section to extend their congratulations. Actor Kriti Kharbanda commented, “Congratulations you two!”, while Ayesha Shroff added, “Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys.” Other well-wishers included Tina Ahuja, Krishna Shroff, and Ridhima Pandit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj Bagga (@malvikaraaj)

Malvika and Pranav’s Romance Has Captivated Fans

Known for their adorable social media posts, Malvika and Pranav have consistently shared glimpses of their love life. From their romantic getaway to Paris, featuring the Eiffel Tower, to their dream beach wedding in Goa in November 2024, the couple has become a favorite among fans.

Their relationship made headlines when Pranav proposed to Malvika in Turkey in August 2023. Just a few months later, they tied the knot in a beautiful seaside ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

While she gained fame as the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo in the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika has since stepped into leading roles. She starred in the action-packed film Squad, alongside Rinzin Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa.

