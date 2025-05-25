Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Known for their adorable social media posts, Malvika and Pranav have consistently shared glimpses of their love life. From their romantic getaway to Paris, featuring the Eiffel Tower, to their dream beach wedding in Goa in November 2024, the couple has become a favorite among fans.

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj, husband Pranav Bagga are expecting their first child


Actor Malvika Raaj Bagga, fondly remembered as the young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Pranav Bagga. The joyful announcement was made via a touching Instagram post that quickly captured the hearts of fans.

The couple shared a series of pictures from a beautifully curated maternity photoshoot. Dressed in coordinated white outfits and wearing caps labelled “Mom” and “Dad,” Malvika and Pranav radiated happiness. The highlight of the post was a photo of Malvika holding a positive pregnancy test, flashing a wide, excited smile.

Instagram Caption Hints at Their Growing Family

Malvika captioned the announcement with, “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby (sic),” confirming the exciting news to their followers. The post quickly went viral, receiving thousands of likes and comments.

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments section to extend their congratulations. Actor Kriti Kharbanda commented, “Congratulations you two!”, while Ayesha Shroff added, “Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys.” Other well-wishers included Tina Ahuja, Krishna Shroff, and Ridhima Pandit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malvika Raaj Bagga (@malvikaraaj)

Malvika and Pranav’s Romance Has Captivated Fans

Known for their adorable social media posts, Malvika and Pranav have consistently shared glimpses of their love life. From their romantic getaway to Paris, featuring the Eiffel Tower, to their dream beach wedding in Goa in November 2024, the couple has become a favorite among fans.

Their relationship made headlines when Pranav proposed to Malvika in Turkey in August 2023. Just a few months later, they tied the knot in a beautiful seaside ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

While she gained fame as the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo in the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika has since stepped into leading roles. She starred in the action-packed film Squad, alongside Rinzin Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Filed under

K3G actor Malvika Raaj

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help Arrives

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season