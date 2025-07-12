Who Is Manjula AKA Shruthi? Kannada TV Actress’ Husband Arrested After Assaulting Her At Their Rented Place

Kannada TV actress Manjula—most folks know her as Shruthi—ended up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week. Word broke that her husband, Amareesh, attacked her at their rented place in Muneshwara Layout, Bengaluru.

The incident actually happened on July 5, but, as these things go, it only hit the public days later, leaving fans and the TV world in shock.

Kannada TV Actress Manjula’s Husband Arrested

As per reports, the assault, which falls under Hanumanthanagar Police’s jurisdiction, was brutal. Shruthi wound up in Victoria Hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

Trouble had been brewing for a while. Shruthi—who people recognise from shows like Amruthadhare—hadn’t exactly been living in marital bliss. Things between her and Amareesh had been rocky for months, with fights over her career choices, personal life, and money matters.

Earlier this year, she’d filed a police complaint against Amareesh and left their home, moving in with her brother. Still, sometimes people try to patch things up. Last Thursday, believing they could start fresh, Shruthi and Amareesh decided to move back in together.

Manjula’s assault: What exactly happened?

That hope didn’t last. The very next day, July 5, things went off the rails. Amareesh allegedly waited until their kids left for college and then went after Shruthi. First, he hit her with pepper spray. Then he stabbed her—multiple times—targeting her thigh, neck, and ribs.

It got worse. Reports say he yanked her by the hair and slammed her head against a wall, leaving her with serious injuries.

Shruthi later gave a detailed statement to the police, accusing Amareesh not just of the attack that day, but of ongoing abuse and even attempted murder. Hanumanthanagar Police arrested Amareesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police is now digging deeper to see if there were other unreported incidents before this. The whole thing has sparked a fresh debate on domestic violence in the entertainment industry and brought renewed calls for better support for victims. Meanwhile, Shruthi’s still recovering in the hospital.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’