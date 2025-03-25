Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Manoj began his film career assisting his father and renowned director Mani Ratnam on projects such as "Bombay." He made his acting debut in 1999 with "Taj Mahal.

Manoj Bharathiraja, son of esteemed Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, passed away on March 25, 2025, at the age of 48 due to cardiac arrest. He had undergone open-heart surgery a month prior and was recuperating at home when he experienced health complications leading to his untimely demise.​

Early Life and Family

Born on September 11, 1976, in Kambam, Tamil Nadu, Manoj was immersed in cinema from a young age, being the son of Bharathiraja and Chandraleela. He pursued theatre arts at the University of South Florida, laying the groundwork for his future in the film industry. In 2006, he married actress Nandana, known for her roles in Tamil films like “ABCD” and “Success.” The couple had two daughters, Arthika and Mathivadani.

Journey in Cinema

Manoj began his film career assisting his father and renowned director Mani Ratnam on projects such as “Bombay.” He made his acting debut in 1999 with “Taj Mahal,” directed by his father. Despite the film’s commercial failure, its soundtrack by A.R. Rahman received acclaim. Manoj continued to act in films like “Samudhiram” (2001), “Kadal Pookkal” (2001), and “Alli Arjuna” (2002).​

After a hiatus, he returned to the industry, taking on roles in “Annakodi” (2013), “Maanaadu” (2021), and “Viruman” (2022). Beyond acting, Manoj worked as an assistant director on films like “Enthiran” (2010) under director S. Shankar. In 2023, he made his directorial debut with “Margazhi Thingal.”​

Notable Films

Taj Mahal is a 1999 Indian Tamil-language romantic drama film directed by Bharathiraja.

Samudhiram (2001): A family drama where Manoj portrayed Chinnarasu, showcasing his versatility alongside actors Sarath Kumar and Murali.​

Kadal Pookkal (2001): Directed by Bharathiraja, this film featured Manoj as Peter and received critical acclaim, earning the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.​

Alli Arjuna (2002): A romantic drama directed by Saran, highlighting Manoj’s ability to delve into complex characters.​

Maanaadu (2021): A political thriller where Manoj played John Mathew, marking his successful return to mainstream cinema.​

Viruman (2022): In this action drama, Manoj took on the role of Muthukutty, further solidifying his presence in the industry.​

Legacy

Manoj Bharathiraja’s contributions to Tamil cinema spanned acting, directing, and assisting in filmmaking. His dedication to the craft and his ability to portray diverse roles have left an indelible mark on the industry. His passing is a significant loss to the Tamil film fraternity and audiences who admired his work.