Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) reaffirmed its total ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and producers working in the Indian entertainment industry.

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has publicly announced that he will not reprise his role in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ if the original cast is retained.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Rane shared a heartfelt note stating, “While I am grateful for the experience, as things stand and after reading direct remarks made against my country, I have decided to respectfully decline participation in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2’ if any original cast members are repeated.”

This message comes in the wake of growing speculation regarding the possible return of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, his co-star in the 2016 romantic drama.

AICWA Enforces Ban on Pakistani Artists Post Operation Sindoor

AICWA’s statement declared, “No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them.”

Who is Mawra Hocane?

Mawra Hocane, born Mawra Hussain on September 28, 1992, in Karachi, Pakistan, is a prominent Pakistani actress and model. She gained recognition for her work in Urdu television dramas and made her Bollywood debut with the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016.

Hocane began her career as a theater artist and later worked as a video jockey (VJ) at ARY Musik. She transitioned to acting with roles in Pakistani television serials such as Aahista Aahista, Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si, and Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare.

Speaking of her acting career, Mawra pursued higher education and holds a law degree from the University of London. She is also known for her fashion sense and has modeled for various designers and brands.

In her personal life, Mawra Hocane married actor Ameer Gilani on February 5, 2025, in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony held in Lahore.

Throughout her career, Mawra Hocane has been recognized for her performances and has received nominations and awards, including the Hum Award for Best Actress for her role in the drama series Neem.

She maintains an active presence on social media platforms, engaging with her audience and sharing insights into her professional and personal life.

Cultural Collaborations Branded a Betrayal

The association strongly criticized Indian music companies and performers who continue to engage with Pakistani talent on international platforms, calling such partnerships “a betrayal of national pride.”

They also urged all filmmakers and artists across Bollywood and regional film industries to place national interest above cross-border artistic ties.

This isn’t the first time AICWA has enforced such a policy. Similar bans were called for in 2016 and 2019, following military tensions between the two nations. The current stance appears even firmer in light of recent militant attacks and India’s countermeasures.

Rane’s decision and AICWA’s position reflect a broader sentiment sweeping through parts of the Indian film industry — a growing emphasis on patriotism and national solidarity, often at the cost of international artistic collaboration.

