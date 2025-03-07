Who Is Melissa Mercado? NYPD Detective Goes Viral For Performing Pole Dance Wearing A G-string In Rap Music Video

Following the resurfacing of the clip, several NYPD officers questioned why a detective earning $144,000 per year would participate in such a performance.

Melissa Mercado, a New York Police Department (NYPD) detective, has gone viral after appearing in rapper S-Squire’s music video Doin That. Mercado, who has served with the NYPD for seven years, currently works in the Bronx Special Victims Unit.

The video, initially released four months ago, resurfaced after an NYPD report cited unnamed officers criticizing her participation, calling it “shocking.”

Rapper S-Squire’s Music Video Resurfaces Online

S-Squire, a rising rapper from Hempstead, Long Island, released Doin That on WorldstarHipHop approximately four weeks ago. Although Melissa Mercado is not officially credited, the New York Post, citing NYPD sources, reported that she is the performer featured in the video.

In the video, Mercado is seen performing a pole dance, wearing a G-string and a bra. Following the resurfacing of the clip, several NYPD officers questioned why a detective earning $144,000 per year would participate in such a performance.

No Comments from Mercado, S-Squire, or NYPD

Neither Melissa Mercado nor S-Squire has responded to media inquiries regarding the video. The NYPD also declined to issue a statement when approached for comments.

Before the official release of the video, S-Squire performed Doin That on BlockWork TV, where the song gained significant attention.

NYPD officers are allowed to take on side jobs, but they must comply with strict guidelines to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure their professional duties are not compromised. Reports indicate that NYPD may not have been aware of Mercado’s involvement in the video, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.