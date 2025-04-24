Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Back in October 2024, Minahil Malik became a trending topic after an alleged private video, supposedly involving her, went viral on social platforms.

Pakistani social media influencer Sajal Malik has recently made headlines after a private video allegedly featuring her surfaced online. The clip, rumored to show her in a compromising situation, has sparked widespread speculation.

Although there is no official confirmation that it is indeed Sajal in the video, several netizens believe the person in the clip resembles her. This incident has reignited conversations about privacy breaches involving digital personalities.

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil Malik is a well-known Pakistani TikTok star and Instagram influencer. With over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, she has built a solid fan base through her dance videos, makeup tutorials, and lip-sync performances on popular Bollywood and Western tracks.

In addition to her social media fame, Minahil actively promotes brands and serves as a brand ambassador for a beauty salon based in Islamabad.

The 2024 Controversy: Minahil Malik’s Alleged Video Leak

Back in October 2024, Minahil Malik became a trending topic after an alleged private video, supposedly involving her, went viral on social platforms. Though it was never officially verified whether the woman in the video was Minahil, the news generated intense buzz, pushing her into an uncomfortable spotlight.

The overwhelming attention led Minahil to temporarily step away from social media. In her heartfelt farewell post on Instagram, she shared, “It was not easy for me, but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

Minahil Malik Reacts to Viral Deepfake Video

More recently, just before Sajal Malik’s controversy took over, another video involving a woman resembling Minahil Malik once again went viral. Unlike her earlier response, this time Minahil wasted no time in addressing the clip. She denied any involvement and labeled the video as fake and AI-generated.

Calling it an attempt to damage her reputation, Minahil confirmed that she has lodged a formal complaint with Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). She demanded a detailed probe and hopes that the culprits will be brought to justice.

The Rising Concern Over Deepfakes and Online Harassment

Minahil’s bold stance highlights the growing threat of deepfakes and misuse of AI technology in targeting public figures. With social media being a double-edged sword, influencers like Minahil continue to grapple with digital privacy challenges and cybercrime.

As of now, Sajal Malik has not issued an official response to the allegations surrounding her. The controversy continues to unfold as fans and observers wait for clarification.