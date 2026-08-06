Who is Mini Mathur? Alliance Winner’s Age, Husband, Family, Career, Net Worth And More

Mini Mathur has just shocked the entire reality TV audience by emerging as the winner of Amazon Prime Video’s reality series Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality show gathered 16 contestants and made them run six weeks amidst all the mind games, shifting loyalties and physical tests. When all the chaos died down and it was time to take the trophy with a cash price of Rs 50 Lakhs, Mathur emerged victorious.

How Did Mini Mathur Win Alliance Season 1?

Mathur’s journey to winning the prize was marked by careful planning and clutch play on the field. While Aly Goni got an automatic slot to make it to the grand finale by becoming the “Ace of the Week,” Mathur had to survive in a tough head-to-head semi-final showdown wherein she beat Kushal Tandon to earn her spot in the finale game.

In the grand finale, the top three finalists were required to pick up balls from the box, build a bridge and balance three balls in the centre for unlocking vault codes. Mathur’s efforts did not go in vain as she managed to unlock three vault codes while Aly Goni managed only two. In the aftermath of her win, Mathur said that she never thought she would make it through a week in a reality show and decided to get out of her comfort zone and prove her worth.

What Is Mini Mathur’s Age?

Mini Mathur was born on August 21, 1972 in New Delhi, thereby making her age 53 years.

She has grown up in the national capital where she attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram. Before joining the television industry, Mini has created an academic profile of herself, getting a graduation degree in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and an MBA in marketing from IMT, Ghaziabad.

Mini Mathur’s Husband and Family?

Mini Mathur is married to of Kabir Khan, a famous Bollywood movie director and writer. Kabir Khan has directed highly successful films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83, Ek Tha Tiger, and Chandu Champion. Mini and Kabir Khan got married in 1998 in a court marriage ceremony along with Hindu and Muslim cultural traditions without converting religions or changing surnames.

Mathur lives in Mumbai and has two kids—Vivaan Khan and Sairah Khan. Mathur often showcases her personal life, home décor and international trips through various digital platforms.

Mini Mathur’s Career

Mathur started her journey in corporate India in advertising at J. Walter Thompson New Delhi, but it was her modeling stint with the Ray-Ban sunglasses which paved her way to screen broadcasting through television. She made a swift transition to TV, becoming the much-loved VJ of MTV India, one of the most successful years of MTV, with programs such as The Big Picture, and interviewing many top film stars.

But her biggest fame came when she was made the anchor of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol, the popular reality singing competition for six consecutive seasons. In addition to being an anchor, she has starred in the Amazon Original comedy series, Mind the Malhotras as Shefali Malhotra, Discovery School Super League, and launched her own travel show, Minime on TLC.

What Is Mini Mathur’s Net Worth?

As per industry publications, Mini Mathur and her husband, Kabir Khan, have a joint fortune valued at several crores but the exact figure is not out in the open domain.

Her financial strength lies in 30 years of high-profile television anchoring deals, OTT filmography, brand endorsements, production deals and the most recent win of 50 lakhs from the Alliance game show.

ALSO READ: Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Takes Home The Trophy, Beats Aly Goni In The Grand Finale