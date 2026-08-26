Who Is Misbah Arshad? Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 Tells Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo, ‘See You In Puerto Rico’

Miss Universe India 2026: A brief congratulatory message from across the border has brought Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 Misbah Arshad into the spotlight in India. After Kaziah Liz Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026, Misbah shared the official announcement on Instagram and congratulated her, writing, “Gorgeous! Congratulations! So well deserved! See you very soon in Puerto Rico!” The two will now represent India and Pakistan, respectively, at the 75th Miss Universe pageant later this year. The message may have been brief, but Misbah is hardly a newcomer to international pageantry. So, who is the woman representing Pakistan at Miss Universe 2026?

Who Is Misbah Arshad, Miss Universe Pakistan 2026?

Misbah Arshad is a Pakistani model, psychology student and experienced beauty-pageant contestant. She was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, becoming the country’s fourth representative under the Miss Universe Pakistan title. She will now take Pakistan to the global stage in Puerto Rico in November.

Beyond pageantry, Misbah has an academic background in psychology. During her appearance at Miss International 2023, the pageant’s official profile listed her as a psychology major at the University of Hagen in Germany. Earlier profiles also noted that she lives in Munich and had initially explored computer science before moving towards psychology, a field she felt better suited her interest in working with people.

Misbah Arshad Is No Stranger To International Pageants

Miss Universe 2026 will not be Misbah’s first experience representing Pakistan internationally. Her major pageant journey gathered momentum when she was crowned Miss Pakistan World 2023. That victory opened the door to several international competitions.

She subsequently represented Pakistan at Miss Aura International 2023 in Turkey and later competed at Miss International 2023 in Japan. Her Miss International appearance was particularly significant because Misbah became Pakistan’s first contestant at the competition. The official Miss International contestant list confirms her participation representing Pakistan that year.

She later added Miss Supranational 2024 to her international pageant résumé before eventually securing the Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 crown. That experience means Misbah enters Miss Universe with significantly more international stage exposure than a first-time pageant contestant.

What Did Misbah Arshad Say To Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Misbah Arshad story, Image Credits- Instagram

Misbah’s interaction with Kaziah came shortly after the Kerala-born beauty queen won the Miss Universe India 2026 crown. Apart from congratulating Kaziah and telling her she would see her in Puerto Rico, Misbah also reacted to Tharina Botes being crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026. She celebrated the newly selected Asian representatives ahead of the global competition, adding a warm regional note to what will eventually become an international contest. Kaziah, meanwhile, is 19 and became the first woman from Kerala to win Miss Universe India.

When Is Miss Universe 2026?

Misbah Arshad and Kaziah Liz Mejo will come face-to-face at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico. The Miss Universe Organization has confirmed that the grand finale will take place on November 24, 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Around 130 nations are expected to be represented at the milestone edition.

Before the final, delegates will also take part in the National Costume Show on November 21 and the preliminary competition as part of the pageant’s 75th-anniversary celebrations. For now, however, the competition has begun on a friendly note between the representatives of India and Pakistan. Misbah’s “see you in Puerto Rico” message has ensured that their eventual meeting at Miss Universe 2026 will already have some attention around it.

ALSO READ: Neeru Bajwa B’Day SPL: Film Offers Dried Up While She Was Pregnant, So She Created Her Own Comeback — How She Became Punjabi Cinema’s Queen