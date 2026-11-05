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Home > Entertainment News > Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

Kerala preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari was arrested in a POCSO case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor, days after his remarks about actress Nazriya Nazim's outfit went viral. Here's what to know about him and the investigation.

Muhammad Niyas Jouhari and Actress Nazriya Nazim (Image: X)
Muhammad Niyas Jouhari and Actress Nazriya Nazim (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 13:45 IST

The social media influencer and Islamic preacher based out of Kerala, Muhammad Niyas Jouhari, has found himself in controversy, after being taken into custody in a case that involves allegations of the sexual assault of a girl aged 16 years. His arrest gained further prominence, given that it took place just a few days after a video where he criticized the dressing of the actress Nazriya Nazim and her religion became popular on social media.

The preacher, who is also known as Ustad Muhammad Niyas, was taken into custody by the Kerala police on 1st November. He is facing allegations of sexually assaulting the minor girl several times after gaining the confidence of her family through prayers for curing her grandmother.

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So, who is Muhammad Niyas Jouhari, and what exactly did he say about Nazriya Nazim?

Who is Muhammad Niyas Jouhari?

Muhammad Niyas Jouhari is a 34-year-old preacher, religious orator, and social media influencer from the Kollam district of Kerala state. He was connected with Habibiyya Islamic Academy of Ochira and was its founder-director. Muhammad would often put up motivational videos, prayers, and religious sermons on his social media handles. As per The Indian Express, his YouTube channel reportedly had over 2.25 lakh subscribers.

It was because of his activities on the internet that made him known recently as he was reported to have commented on Nazriya Nazim’s dress code at an event held in Dubai. But his current arrest in the POCSO case has made the allegations against him come into the limelight.

What did Muhammad Niyas Jouhari say about Nazriya Nazim’s dress?

The controversy started after Nazriya appeared at a promotional event in Dubai on October 28 where she attended the promotion of her upcoming Tamil movie ‘Scene’. At the event, the actress was dressed in an off-shoulder yellow dress, the photos of which were posted in social media.

In one of the videos that Jouhari posted in social media, he criticized the clothes worn by the actress and her religion, calling her a Muslim actress. He said her dress was inappropriate and also passed some comments about her husband, Fahadh Faasil, who is also an actor in the film industry.

In the same video, he questioned why Muslim actresses are only picked on for their clothes while male actors are not picked on for practicing their religion.

Why was Muhammad Niyas Jouhari arrested?

Jouhari was arrested on November 1 after being accused of sexually abusing the 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Police reports quoted in The Indian Express and Onmanorama reveal that the girl’s paternal grandmother had turned to him for assistance with health issues.

Police say that Jouhari informed the family that the grandmother was possessed by evil spirits and would need a purification process. The girl and the grandmother later met with him. It is said that he took advantage of the family’s belief in his supernatural powers and sexually abused the minor several times.

The alleged sexual abuses occurred in October and November 2025, at the academy as well as some other places, including places where Jouhari resided. The matter became known after the girl disclosed her experience to her friends, resulting in a complaint lodged with the police. It appears that the investigation involved a study of medical records and phone conversations before his arrest. Jouhari has been charged with rape and criminal intimidation under POCSO Act and BNS. He was sent to judicial custody. The accusations against him have not been proven in court.

Are more women coming forward against the Kerala preacher?

The scope of the investigation has expanded beyond the initial allegations. The police are investigating whether any other minor may have been abused in a similar manner. His mobile phone and other gadgets are being examined in connection with the investigation. They are also investigating the operations of the Habibiyya Islamic Academy, its financial dealings, and the finances associated with the preacher’s social media interactions.

Also, the New Indian Express reported on November 4 that another woman from Kollam has lodged a complaint against the preacher for engaging in inappropriate behavior. She claims that he approached her in a benevolent manner initially but later on used inappropriate sexual language when talking to her on the phone. This is an independent allegation which has not been verified yet. Counseling for students at the academy is also under consideration as one way of identifying whether there have been any other victims.

Who is Nazriya Nazim?

Nazriya Nazim is an actress and producer of Malayalam and Tamil films. The actress was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Nazriya first appeared as a television presenter before moving into films as a child artist with the film Palunku in 2006. She became popular in the films like Neram, Raja Rani, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Bangalore Days. Nazriya tied the knot with Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. After a hiatus in acting, Nazriya returned to films with the film Koode in 2018 and has been active in both films and production.

However, the controversy regarding her dress was just one side of the story, but the allegations against Jouhari are a different case altogether.

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Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case
Tags: Fahadh FaasilkeralaMalayalam cinemaMuhammad Niyas Jouharinazriya-nazimPOCSO case

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Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

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Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case
Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case
Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case
Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case
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