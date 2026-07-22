Who Is Mumbiker Nikhil? YouTuber Says BJP ‘Lost A Big Opportunity’ Amid NEET Protest

Celebrated moto vlogger and lifestyle content creator Nikhil Sharma, better known as Mumbiker Nikhil in the virtual world, has recently created an interesting video named “I THINK ‘LOTUS’ LOST A BIG OPPORTUNITY HERE !!” on the issue of the recent countrywide NEET paper leak student agitation. The video became instantly viral, further contributing to the ever-growing list of independent creators commenting on the ongoing protests by the students at the Jantar Mantar of New Delhi.

Sharma makes a strong political statement in his video as he states that BJP, the ruling political party of India, represented through its electoral symbol ‘lotus’ has lost an important political and leadership opportunity in not engaging proactively with the protesting medical aspirants.

Who Is Mumbiker Nikhil?

Nikhil Sharma, also popularly known as Mumbiker Nikhil, is one of the pioneers in moto vlogging in India and is among the leading producers of lifestyle content, having 4 million subscribers to his name on YouTube alone.

Since he started his channel in 2013, Nikhil has become incredibly popular by recording lengthy road rides on a motorbike across different parts of India and even outside countries like Dubai and Iceland. The young moto vlogger can be credited for bringing to India the concept of daily moto vlogging.

What Did Mumbiker Nikhil Say About The NEET Protests?

On seeing the demonstrations by the CJP and the police action following this towards the marchers heading towards the parliament in his video, Sharma commented.

According to him, instead of allowing things to get out of hand through the clashing in the streets and the lathi charges of the police, there was an opportunity to display some empathy towards the young people and settle matters between them. In addition, according to Sharma, the government had the opportunity to step up, address the complaints of the students about the National Testing Agency (NTA) and establish accountability right away.

He also pointed out that any form of action taken against such peaceful aspirants only serves to drive the young generation further away and damage the public image of the administration.

“When students take to the streets for their future, listening to them isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s leadership. ‘Lotus’ had a massive opportunity to sit down, show empathy, and solve this on the spot, but they let it turn into a conflict,” Sharma shared in his vlog.

How Are Top Influencers Shaping Political Discourse Around NEET?

Mumbiker Nikhil’s video is part of an array of comments made by digital creators from different niches. Digital creators such as Harsh Beniwal, Dhruv Rathee, Purav Jha, and Ashish Chanchlani have all made comments on the NEET exam paper leak controversy as well as the Delhi police crackdown.

In contrast to TV news channels, lifestyle creators commenting on political matters seem to create a big impact among young people. Sharma’s comment emphasizes that digital creators are motivating youth to be more actively involved in civic matters.

ALSO READ: Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral