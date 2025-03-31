Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan hit the theatres on March 27, but it quickly became a topic of heated discussion. The movie faced backlash from right-wing supporters over its alleged depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The controversy escalated to the extent that the filmmakers decided to make edits within 48 hours of its release. While actors Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran bore the brunt of the outrage, writer Murali Gopy chose silence an approach that has earned him admiration from many netizens.

Who is Murali Gopy?

Murali Gopy, a prominent Malayalam screenwriter, actor, singer, and journalist, has been at the forefront of politically charged storytelling in Malayalam cinema. Born to legendary actor Bharath Gopy and Jayalakshmy in Thiruvananthapuram, he inherited a passion for the arts and cinema. Before stepping into the film industry, Murali had a notable career in journalism, working with reputed media houses.

His journey in cinema began in 2004 with Rasikan, where he debuted as a screenwriter, actor, and singer. Since then, he has penned critically acclaimed films such as Left Right Left (2013), Kammara Sambhavam (2018), Lucifer (2019), and L2: Empuraan (2025). Known for weaving socio-political themes into his narratives, Murali Gopy has never shied away from controversial subjects.

Why is Murali Gopy Being Praised Amid the ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

While L2: Empuraan sparked a massive outcry, Murali Gopy maintained a firm stance of silence, stating, “Let them fight it out.” Unlike director Prithviraj Sukumaran and actor Mohanlal who issued statements and agreed to make cuts, Murali’s defiance resonated with many who see him as an artist unwilling to compromise on creative freedom.

His silence is being perceived as a bold stand against what many believe to be increasing censorship and political pressure on the arts. Netizens took to social media, applauding Murali for not bending to pressure, unlike the film’s producers and other stakeholders. Many recalled his past work, especially Left Right Left, which also faced political backlash but was never altered despite protests.

Murali Gopy’s Legacy of Political Films

This is not the first time Murali Gopy’s work has ignited controversy. Left Right Left, released in 2013, was a hard-hitting political drama that was speculated to be based on real-life Communist leaders in Kerala. Despite immense pressure, the film remained untouched, gaining a cult following over the years.

However, the response to L2: Empuraan has been vastly different. Within two days of its release, the makers announced 17 cuts to avoid further backlash. This shift in approach has led many to praise Murali Gopy for staying true to his convictions while expressing disappointment over the re-editing of the film.

Netizens Rally Behind Murali Gopy

On social media platforms like X and Facebook, Murali Gopy’s stance has become a talking point. Supporters argue that his refusal to engage in public apologies or justifications makes him a rare voice in Malayalam cinema one that prioritizes artistic integrity over commercial and political considerations. Hashtags such as #MuraliGopy and #CreativeFreedom have trended as fans and film enthusiasts debate the broader implications of the Empuraan controversy.

Bro, There is only one photo on the wall of Murali Gopi’s house. It is of his father..He did his work & He will continue doing that. His 🖊️ pen is his weapon.. — Safas (@realsafas) March 31, 2025

Murali Gopy’s writing is just brilliance 🔥🔥🔥🔥I’ve watched all the films he has penned down, all together very much needed subjects from sociological perspective, unique in its own way and best critics as well, from Left Right Left to Empuraan.. Wow brilliance with guts🔥🔥🔥 — Gundala Balagurunadham (@Gundala_Bala) March 31, 2025

✨ “When I want to say something, I say it sincerely and honestly. I express it to the maximum of my ability.” – Murali Gopy 🎭✍️ Words of wisdom from a creative genius! 🔥 🔥 #MuraliGopy #Empuraan pic.twitter.com/8X2tNNg2h2 — Rajesh Sundaran (@editorrajesh) March 31, 2025

