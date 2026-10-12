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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit

Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit

Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, entered Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant, bringing renewed attention to his social media career, controversial remarks about women and a legal case he says is ongoing. His stint has also been clouded by reports of a clash inside the house.

Who Is Nakul Dhull?
Who Is Nakul Dhull?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:50 IST

Nakul Dhull, better known online as Mitthu Don, entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 as the show’s second wildcard contestant during the October 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Haryana-based content creator, who has more than one million Instagram followers, found himself back in the spotlight even before his stint in the house could get going. His earlier videos, which drew criticism over remarks about women and their safety, resurfaced around his entry. On October 12, reports also emerged that he had allegedly been asked to leave the show following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. The makers had not officially confirmed the reported eviction at the time of publication.

Who Is Nakul Dhull, Also Known As Mitthu Don?

Nakul Dhull is a social media influencer and content creator from Faridabad, Haryana. He is popularly known as Mitthu Don and has built an online following through videos featuring humour, memes, sarcasm and commentary on social issues.

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According to AajTak, Dhull studied civil engineering at VIT Vellore before pursuing content creation. His online persona and outspoken style helped him build a social media presence. During his Bigg Boss 20 entry, he also told fellow contestants that he gives tuition classes to students in Classes 11 and 12 and identified himself as a chemistry teacher. 

Why Is Nakul Dhull Controversial?

Dhull faced criticism in February 2026 after a video featuring remarks about frightening women walking alone at night went viral. In the clip, he said he followed a woman, ran behind her, and overtook her as a prank. The remarks triggered backlash online, with critics arguing that the video trivialised women’s safety concerns and the fear many women experience in public spaces at night. 

Another video attributed to Dhull also attracted criticism for his use of the phrase “neecha gender” while referring to women. The clips returned to public discussion ahead of his reported wildcard entry, with social media users questioning his inclusion in a mainstream reality show. 

What Did Nakul Dhull Say About The Viral Video?

After entering Bigg Boss 20, Dhull addressed the controversy during a conversation with fellow contestants, including Asif Khan and Qazi Touqeer. He said his remarks had been taken out of context and maintained that he intended to highlight how unsafe women can feel around men, particularly when walking alone at night.

He also described himself as a “pro-feminist” and said the viral clip had been interpreted differently from what he intended. These statements represent Dhull’s explanation of the incident; they do not resolve the criticism surrounding the video. 

Dhull also referred to legal proceedings linked to the controversy, saying that a case had been filed and that the hearing was ongoing. The status and outcome of those proceedings should be verified independently before any further legal claims are made. 

Nakul Dhull’s Bigg Boss 20 Stint Faces Fresh Uncertainty

Dhull’s entry into the Bigg Boss house was followed by reports of a confrontation with Gullu. India Today reported on October 12 that Dhull had allegedly been asked to leave after the argument reportedly turned physical. However, the report noted that the show’s makers had not officially confirmed his eviction at that time. 

His brief appearance has brought his online persona, earlier controversies and explanation of the viral video into renewed focus. Whether his reported exit is confirmed or not, Dhull’s entry has made his past social media statements a central part of the conversation surrounding his Bigg Boss 20 journey.

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Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit
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Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit

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Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit
Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit
Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit
Who Is Nakul Dhull? Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard’s Viral Video Controversy, Legal Case And Reported Exit
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