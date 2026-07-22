Who Is Nakul Dhull? Content Creator’s Viral Video From Delhi Protest Puts Him At The Centre Of Online Debate

Social media creator Nakul Dhull has found himself at the centre of a rapidly unfolding online conversation after sharing a video in which he alleged that he and several of his friends were assaulted during the recent protests in Delhi.

The clip, posted on his social media accounts, quickly gained traction across platforms, drawing millions of views and prompting widespread debate over the police response to the demonstration. While supporters described the video as a first-hand account of the events, others called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Dhull is a Delhi-based digital creator known for sharing commentary on social issues, youth affairs and current events. Over the past few years, he has built a sizeable following by posting short-form videos that often discuss public policy, education and issues affecting young Indians. His content frequently blends personal experiences with on-the-ground reporting, making him a familiar face among audiences who follow civic and political developments online.

Watch the video here

Why is Nakul Dhull trending?

Dhull’s latest video was recorded after police moved to disperse protesters during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in the national capital. In the footage, he claimed that he and his friends were beaten during the police action.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Delhi Police has not issued a statement specifically responding to Dhull’s claims. However, officials have maintained that protesters turned aggressive, ignored repeated warnings and violated prohibitory orders, necessitating police intervention.

Several videos from the protest have surfaced online, showing police using batons and tear gas as crowds attempted to move towards Parliament. Protesters, meanwhile, have alleged excessive use of force and claimed that some individuals in civilian clothes also assaulted demonstrators.

The wider context

The protests have been ongoing for more than two weeks over allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET examination paper leak and broader demands for accountability. The movement has drawn support from students, activists and several opposition leaders, turning it into one of the most closely watched public demonstrations in recent weeks.

As discussions continue online, Nakul Dhull’s video has become one of the defining visuals from the protests, highlighting how social media creators are increasingly shaping public conversations during fast-moving news events. Whether his account leads to further official scrutiny remains to be seen, but it has already amplified the national debate over policing, protest rights and accountability.