Saturday, May 31, 2025
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Nandini has consistently used her platform to spotlight important issues such as cancer awareness, women's rights, and sustainable development.

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist from India


All eyes are on Hyderabad’s HITEX Convention Centre, where the grand finale of Miss World 2025 is set to take place on May 31. Among the many finalists from across the world, India is rallying behind 21-year-old Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan.

She carries with her not only grace and determination, but also the hopes of a nation looking for its next big pageant win since Manushi Chhillar’s victory in 2017.

From Kota to the World Stage

Nandini’s journey started in a small town, but her dreams were always bigger than the boundaries around her.

After earning the title of Femina Miss India World in 2023, she steadily advanced in the world of pageantry. Her background in business management and natural talent for public speaking have shaped her into a confident and articulate representative of modern Indian womanhood.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

She has walked for some of India’s leading fashion designers and made a striking impact at major fashion weeks.

But beyond the glitz, her work reflects deep commitment to social causes and community empowerment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Beauty With Purpose

Nandini has consistently used her platform to spotlight important issues such as cancer awareness, women’s rights, and sustainable development.

Her efforts with the Rotary Club of India have included several environmental projects. She is also an advocate for Indian handloom, supporting local artisans and promoting traditional crafts.

She has taken her voice beyond the stage and into thought leadership spaces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nandiniii🕊 (@nandiniguptaa13)

At TEDxIITBombay, she spoke about using personal influence as a tool for social change.

“She has shown that beauty pageants are no longer just about appearance—they’re about action, awareness, and advocacy,” said a fellow speaker at the event.

The Bhartiya Influencers Association also recognized her contributions by honoring her for her digital outreach and community initiatives.

India’s New-Age Ambassador

As she prepares for the Miss World 2025 finale, Nandini stands as more than just a pageant contestant. She is a reflection of India’s changing identity—rooted in tradition, driven by passion, and confident in global spaces.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Whether or not she brings the crown home, her presence on that stage already marks a significant win.

She represents a generation that blends purpose with poise, and ambition with authenticity. In Nandini Gupta, the world sees not just beauty but a powerful voice from modern India.

