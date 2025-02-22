Home
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  Who Is Nargis Fakhri's Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

The intimate ceremony was held at an upscale hotel in California, attended by close family members and friends.

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

Nargis Fakhri Marries Boyfriend Tony Beig In Los Angeles


Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has allegedly tied the knot with her long-time partner, Tony Beig, an entrepreneur based in the US. Although the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, sources close to them revealed that the wedding took place over the weekend.

The intimate ceremony was held at an upscale hotel in California, attended by close family members and friends.

Nargis Fakhri is married to her bf Tony Beig
byu/ExtraStudy1399 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Staying true to their private lifestyle, Nargis and Tony opted for a low-key wedding without allowing any photographs during the ceremony. Despite this, one picture from the celebration did surface online, showcasing a beautifully designed multi-tiered wedding cake.

The cake was adorned with the words “Happy Marriage” and the couple’s initials, “NF and TB.”

Romantic Honeymoon in Switzerland

Following their secret wedding, Nargis and Tony are reportedly enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Switzerland. The actress shared some glimpses of their getaway on her Instagram, which quickly went viral on social media.

Who Is Tony Beig?

Tony Beig is a successful entrepreneur and investor originally from Kashmir. He is the Chairman of Dioz Group, which manages several companies, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel. Tony has an MBA from Victoria University of Technology in Melbourne and began his business journey in 2006.

Apart from his ventures, Tony is well-connected in the entertainment industry. He is the brother of TV producer Johnny Beig and the son of Shakeel Ahmad Beig, a former politician from Jammu and Kashmir.

Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in Bollywood hits like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, and Torbaaz, continues to shine in the film industry. She is set to appear in two upcoming films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 and Housefull 5.

