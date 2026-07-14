LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Paul Wesley has officially married his partner of four years, German Brazilian model Natalie Kuckenburg, in a private ceremony with only their dog, Greg, in attendance. Natalie, 26, confirmed the news on Instagram with a sweet wedding photo. The couple, who got engaged on the Amalfi Coast in 2025, chose an elegant outdoor setting for their vows, marking the actor's third marriage.

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg, Image Credits- Instagram
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 17:12 IST

Paul Welsley Wedding: The star of The Vampire Diaries series, Paul Wesley, has now gotten married for the third time to his long-time lover, Natalie Kuckenburg, who is a German Brazilian model. In contrast to most weddings organized by celebrities in Hollywood, which are grandiose affairs, Paul and Natalie chose an intimate wedding ceremony.

The news about the wedding became immediately popular among the fans as Natalie posted on Instagram the photos of their special day along with one very special guest.

You Might Be Interested In

Inside Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg’s intimate wedding

It appears that the newlyweds opted to go for a private and personal wedding style. Unlike the celebrity-packed wedding, the only two people who attended the wedding apart from the officiating clergyman were their lovely dog named Greg, who definitely deserves the title “Best Boy”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natalie Kuckenburg (@nataliekuckenburg)



Even though the couple had planned for an exceptionally private ceremony, the newlyweds did not cut corners when it came to elegance. Natalie looked very beautiful wearing an elegant “Lilou” ivory silk spaghetti strapped gown designed by Galia Lahav. It seems like the gown was specially designed for such an occasion.

Meanwhile, Wesley, who is 43 years old, looked equally elegant and handsome wearing a navy-blue tailored suit and classic black tie. Soon after the news, one of Paul’s former Vampire Diaries co-star and friend Nina Dobrev congratulated the couple.

Who is Natalie Kuckenburg?

Natalie Kuckenburg is a 26-year-old international model with German and Brazilian roots who was born in Hanover, Germany. As a teenager, Natalie made her runway debut at the Balmain Spring 2020 collection and has participated in fashion shows for famous brands such as Philipp Plein. She has been involved in global advertising campaigns and was even on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil.

Other than being a fashion model, Natalie is also an entrepreneur actively working for the social cause as well, She launched her sustainable fashion company Nareia which is basically a charity brand involving women from northern Brazil and selling homemade crochet products and provide women with job opportunities.

How did Paul and Natalie’s love story begin?

They met each other for the first time in late 2022 in a bar located in New York. Wesley told people later on how rare a meet-cute is these days when everyone is using dating apps.

“It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go for it,'” Wesley recalled.

They dated for three years before Paul asked Natalie to marry him in July 2025 at the Amalfi coast of Italy. The location of the proposal was the same hotel where they spent their first trip together.

Who are Paul Wesley’s former wives?

This is definitely a beautiful start for Natalie, but this is not the first marriage of Paul Wesley; rather, it is his third marriage:

  • Torrey DeVitto: Paul got married to his co-star from “Killer Movie” and “Vampire Diaries” in April 2011. They announced divorce in 2013.

  • Ines de Ramon: Then, he got married to Ines de Ramon, who is working as an executive in a jewelry company, in February 2019. They have recently announced divorce in 2024. Ines de Ramon has been making news lately due to her affair with Brad Pitt.

Thus, now, with their faithful dog Greg at their side, the new couple are ready to begin a new chapter in their lives.

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Tags: hollywood

RELATED News

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, To Star Alongside Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Announced

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

After Seven Years Govinda Announces Big-Screen Comeback With Roopa, Introduces Rani Swarnkar

LATEST NEWS

Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar Involved in Drug Trafficking? Former IRS Officer R.V.S. Mani Makes Explosive Claim | WATCH Video

After Ram Mandir Donation Row, Why Is Badrinath Dham’s Offerings Theft Probe Getting Bigger?

BNI Business Conclave to take place on July 18 and 19, bringing together Entrepreneurs from 55 Cities

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

EB1A Experts Expands LevelUp to Help H-1B Holders Check Green Card Eligibility Free, as $100K Fee Reshapes Talent Market

Does Your Child Need Aadhaar? Here’s What Baal Aadhaar Is, Who Can Apply And How To Get It

‘Don’t Let My Son Become Just Another Case File’: Why Ketan Agarwal’s Mother Reached Out To PM Modi

Supreme Court Upholds Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bail in Fodder Scam Case, Directs HC to Decide Appeal in 6 Months

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Will Ayushman Bharat Health Cover Increase To Rs 10 Lakh? Here’s What The Proposal Means

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony
Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

QUICK LINKS