Who Is Natalie Kuckenburg? Meet Model Who Married Paul Wesley In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Paul Welsley Wedding: The star of The Vampire Diaries series, Paul Wesley, has now gotten married for the third time to his long-time lover, Natalie Kuckenburg, who is a German Brazilian model. In contrast to most weddings organized by celebrities in Hollywood, which are grandiose affairs, Paul and Natalie chose an intimate wedding ceremony.

The news about the wedding became immediately popular among the fans as Natalie posted on Instagram the photos of their special day along with one very special guest.

Inside Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg’s intimate wedding

It appears that the newlyweds opted to go for a private and personal wedding style. Unlike the celebrity-packed wedding, the only two people who attended the wedding apart from the officiating clergyman were their lovely dog named Greg, who definitely deserves the title “Best Boy”.







Even though the couple had planned for an exceptionally private ceremony, the newlyweds did not cut corners when it came to elegance. Natalie looked very beautiful wearing an elegant “Lilou” ivory silk spaghetti strapped gown designed by Galia Lahav. It seems like the gown was specially designed for such an occasion.

Meanwhile, Wesley, who is 43 years old, looked equally elegant and handsome wearing a navy-blue tailored suit and classic black tie. Soon after the news, one of Paul’s former Vampire Diaries co-star and friend Nina Dobrev congratulated the couple.

Who is Natalie Kuckenburg?

Natalie Kuckenburg is a 26-year-old international model with German and Brazilian roots who was born in Hanover, Germany. As a teenager, Natalie made her runway debut at the Balmain Spring 2020 collection and has participated in fashion shows for famous brands such as Philipp Plein. She has been involved in global advertising campaigns and was even on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brazil.

Other than being a fashion model, Natalie is also an entrepreneur actively working for the social cause as well, She launched her sustainable fashion company Nareia which is basically a charity brand involving women from northern Brazil and selling homemade crochet products and provide women with job opportunities.

How did Paul and Natalie’s love story begin?

They met each other for the first time in late 2022 in a bar located in New York. Wesley told people later on how rare a meet-cute is these days when everyone is using dating apps.

“It was just like the classic, pretty girl at a bar. There was a little look, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go for it,'” Wesley recalled.

They dated for three years before Paul asked Natalie to marry him in July 2025 at the Amalfi coast of Italy. The location of the proposal was the same hotel where they spent their first trip together.

Who are Paul Wesley’s former wives?

This is definitely a beautiful start for Natalie, but this is not the first marriage of Paul Wesley; rather, it is his third marriage:

Torrey DeVitto: Paul got married to his co-star from “Killer Movie” and “Vampire Diaries” in April 2011. They announced divorce in 2013.

Ines de Ramon: Then, he got married to Ines de Ramon, who is working as an executive in a jewelry company, in February 2019. They have recently announced divorce in 2024. Ines de Ramon has been making news lately due to her affair with Brad Pitt.

Thus, now, with their faithful dog Greg at their side, the new couple are ready to begin a new chapter in their lives.

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