Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Indian businesswoman and global fashion figure Natasha Poonawalla recently made headlines after being spotted at an ultra-exclusive bachelorette party in Paris. The glamorous celebration was held for Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and featured a tight guest list packed with A-list names.

Indian businesswoman and global fashion figure Natasha Poonawalla recently made headlines after being spotted at an ultra-exclusive bachelorette party in Paris. The glamorous celebration was held for Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and featured a tight guest list packed with A-list names.

Poonawalla, a regular at the Met Gala and a recognized fashion icon, was one of the 14 prominent women invited to the Paris getaway. The guest list included global celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Photos from the event quickly went viral, with Poonawalla catching attention for her signature bold style and standout presence in the all-star group.

A Veteran of High Fashion and High Society

Natasha Poonawalla, 43, has long been known for her fashion-forward choices and philanthropic work. She’s often seen at high-profile events around the world, including the Met Gala, where her looks regularly dominate headlines. In fact, designer Manish Malhotra, who is working on her outfit for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala, recently called her “The Indian Empress of Style.”

But Poonawalla is far more than a fashion enthusiast. She’s a businesswoman and a philanthropist deeply involved in social causes. She serves as the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s leading vaccine manufacturers.

She also chairs the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which works in areas like healthcare, education, and sanitation to uplift underprivileged communities in India.

Personal Life and Family

Natasha is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII. The two met at a New Year’s party in Goa hosted by industrialist Vijay Mallya and later tied the knot. They have two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

The couple lives in the iconic Lincoln House in Mumbai, a stunning heritage mansion that was built in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley. Valued at around ₹750 crore, the property is considered one of India’s most luxurious private residences.

From Pune to Global Recognition

Natasha was born in Pune to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora. She completed her undergraduate studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University and later earned a Master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics in 2004.

Over the years, she has built a reputation for being equally comfortable in corporate boardrooms and fashion front rows. Her effortless ability to bridge both worlds — philanthropy and fashion — has made her a unique presence not just in India, but internationally.

Net Worth and Influence

As of 2023, Natasha Poonawalla’s net worth is reportedly around ₹660 crore, according to Financial Express. However, some reports suggest varying figures. What’s clear is that she holds significant influence — not just because of her wealth or connections, but because of her work and presence in multiple global spaces.

From running impactful social initiatives to turning heads on red carpets, Natasha continues to carve a space for herself on her own terms. Her recent appearance at Lauren Sanchez’s Paris celebration is just the latest example of her global reach — where glamour meets purpose, and style meets substance.

