Who Is Neeraj Ghaywan Whose Movie Homebound Backed By Martin Scorsese Got A Nine-Minute Standing Ovation A Cannes 2025?

It was a proud and emotional moment for Indian cinema as Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film, Homebound, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased in the Un Certain Regard category, known for spotlighting unique cinematic voices.

9-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Homebound’ at Cannes

Following its screening, Homebound received an incredible 9-minute-long standing ovation, signaling overwhelming appreciation from international critics and audiences alike. The applause was a heartwarming acknowledgment of the film’s storytelling and powerful performances.

The event was attended by the film’s lead actors — Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, who were visibly moved by the audience’s reaction. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar were also present at Cannes 2025, and were seen sharing an emotional embrace following the reception.

Who is Neeraj Ghaywan?

Neeraj Ghaywan is a critically acclaimed Indian film director and screenwriter known for his socially conscious storytelling and nuanced character portrayals in Hindi cinema.

Born in 1980 in Hyderabad, India, Ghaywan pursued Electrical Engineering at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology and later completed an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. Initially working in the corporate sector, his passion for cinema led him to assist filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on projects like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Ugly (2013), setting the stage for his directorial career.

Career Highlights

Masaan (2015): Ghaywan’s directorial debut, Masaan, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, winning the FIPRESCI Prize and the Promising Future Prize. The film also earned him the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.

Juice (2017): This short film, starring Shefali Shah, delves into gender dynamics within Indian households. It won the Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (Fiction).

Sacred Games Season 2 (2019): Ghaywan co-directed the second season of Netflix’s acclaimed series Sacred Games, further establishing his versatility in the digital space.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021): He directed the segment Geeli Pucchi in this Netflix anthology, which was praised for its exploration of caste and gender issues.

Made in Heaven Season 2 (2023): Ghaywan directed episodes in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven, showcasing his continued engagement with contemporary themes.

Homebound (2025): His latest film, Homebound, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, explores the journey of two friends from a North Indian village aspiring to become police officers.

Dharma Productions Shares Inside Video from Cannes

Dharma Productions, one of the producers of Homebound, posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media capturing the electrifying atmosphere. In the video, the audience can be seen cheering and applauding, while Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter express gratitude with folded hands.

Dharma’s caption read: “9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team #Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @festivaldecannes!”

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Martin Scorsese Back the Film

In addition to Karan Johar, Homebound is produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serving as co-producers. In a prestigious global collaboration, Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is credited as the Executive Producer for the film.

Set in a rural North Indian backdrop, Homebound follows the journey of two close friends aspiring to become police officers, seeking to reclaim dignity and purpose through their dreams. As their struggles deepen, their bond is put to the test, crafting an intense and emotionally driven narrative.