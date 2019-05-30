Who is Nesamani: After 18 years, Vadivelu’s character, Nesamani, in Vijay/Suriya-starrer Friends was found trending on Twitter on Wednesday. The hashtags which went viral on Twitter were- Pray for Nesamani, Nesamani Contractor and more. Take a look at the reason for trending here.

Who is Nesamani? Why is he trending on Twitter?

Who is Nesamani: Out of nowhere, a twitter moment started to save a person named Nesamani earlier today on May 30, 2019, Thursday. Apparently, it all started as a joke but turned into a moment for Vadivelu’s character Nesamani from Vijay Suriya starrer Friends. The hashtag #PrayforNesamani was one of the top trends in the country after a user commented on a Facebook post went viral.

The post had a photo of a hammer with the caption What is the Name of this tool in your country? To this, a Facebook user- Vignesh Prabhakar commented- Painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in Jamin palace with this one by his niece. Paavam (sic).

The user was referring to a scene from the movie where Ramesh Kanna as Krishnamoorthi dropped a hammer on the head on Nesamani. In the sequence, Vadivelu played teh role of a contractor who found it really hard to get work out of his assistants and hence the dropping of hammer on his head. This lead to a movement where Facebook users started using the hashtag pray for Nesamani.

I don’t really believe in prayers but this time around, I just have to. For this wonderful human being, Contractor Nesamani #PrayForNesamani pic.twitter.com/pMsKYk5GoP — Shathish Selvaraju (@shathish65) May 29, 2019

Take a look at the responses by Facebook users and twitter reaction here:

Take a look at the hammer falling scene here:

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App