Who is Nesamani: Out of nowhere, a twitter moment started to save a person named Nesamani earlier today on May 30, 2019, Thursday. Apparently, it all started as a joke but turned into a moment for Vadivelu’s character Nesamani from Vijay Suriya starrer Friends. The hashtag #PrayforNesamani was one of the top trends in the country after a user commented on a Facebook post went viral.
The post had a photo of a hammer with the caption What is the Name of this tool in your country? To this, a Facebook user- Vignesh Prabhakar commented- Painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in Jamin palace with this one by his niece. Paavam (sic).
The user was referring to a scene from the movie where Ramesh Kanna as Krishnamoorthi dropped a hammer on the head on Nesamani. In the sequence, Vadivelu played teh role of a contractor who found it really hard to get work out of his assistants and hence the dropping of hammer on his head. This lead to a movement where Facebook users started using the hashtag pray for Nesamani.
Take a look at the responses by Facebook users and twitter reaction here:
Take a look at the hammer falling scene here: