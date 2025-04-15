Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

The lawsuit outlines a range of damages, including emotional trauma, physical suffering, intimacy issues, and long-term medical complications. Penly is suing Carter for sexual assault, intentional and negligent emotional distress, and is seeking financial compensation.

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is at the center of a fresh legal controversy. Laura Penly has filed a lawsuit alleging that Carter sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2004 and 2005 and knowingly infected her with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Penly claims the alleged assaults began when she was 19 after meeting Carter in Los Angeles. She alleges that during their brief relationship, Carter refused to use protection, ultimately transmitting human papillomavirus (HPV) and other infections to her.

Details of the Alleged Incidents

Penly accuses Carter of attacking her at his Los Angeles apartment in 2005, despite her clear objections and repeated pleas to stop. She claims he used his physical strength to overpower her and later coerced her into silence, allegedly saying no one would believe her story.

According to the suit, Penly said Carter later apologized and invited her over again. She alleges a second assault occurred during this visit under similar conditions.

Penly Claims She Was Diagnosed With Cervical Cancer

TMZ reports that Penly tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which she links to the HPV infection. She also stated that she underwent surgery and other cancer treatments as a result.

The lawsuit outlines a range of damages, including emotional trauma, physical suffering, intimacy issues, and long-term medical complications. Penly is suing Carter for sexual assault, intentional and negligent emotional distress, and is seeking financial compensation.

Who Is Nick Carter?

​Nick Carter is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, best known as the youngest member of the iconic pop group, the Backstreet Boys. Born on January 28, 1980, in Jamestown, New York, Carter began his music career at the age of 12 when he joined the Backstreet Boys in 1993. The group, formed in Orlando, Florida, quickly rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time .​

Beyond his work with the Backstreet Boys, Carter has pursued solo projects, releasing albums such as “Now or Never” (2002), “I’m Taking Off” (2011), and “All American” (2015). He also collaborated with Jordan Knight for the album “Nick & Knight” in 2014 . In addition to music, Carter has appeared in reality TV shows like “House of Carters” and “I (Heart) Nick Carter,” and has been involved in philanthropic efforts, including environmental advocacy .​

Despite facing personal challenges and legal issues in recent years, Carter continues to perform with the Backstreet Boys, contributing to their enduring legacy in the music industry

Nick Carter’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Carter has strongly denied all accusations. His attorneys, Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr, told TMZ that the claims are false and defamatory. They described the lawsuit as part of a pattern of “nonsense” from individuals trying to exploit Carter’s fame and damage his reputation.

The legal team also stated that Carter does not remember meeting Penly or having any relationship with her. They further questioned her credibility, referencing her past financial issues, bankruptcy filings, and fraud allegations.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Carter, who has faced similar allegations in recent years. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and continues to defend his innocence against all claims.