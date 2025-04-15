Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

The lawsuit outlines a range of damages, including emotional trauma, physical suffering, intimacy issues, and long-term medical complications. Penly is suing Carter for sexual assault, intentional and negligent emotional distress, and is seeking financial compensation.

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

Nick Carter is facing new lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults


Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is at the center of a fresh legal controversy. Laura Penly has filed a lawsuit alleging that Carter sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2004 and 2005 and knowingly infected her with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Penly claims the alleged assaults began when she was 19 after meeting Carter in Los Angeles. She alleges that during their brief relationship, Carter refused to use protection, ultimately transmitting human papillomavirus (HPV) and other infections to her.

Details of the Alleged Incidents

Penly accuses Carter of attacking her at his Los Angeles apartment in 2005, despite her clear objections and repeated pleas to stop. She claims he used his physical strength to overpower her and later coerced her into silence, allegedly saying no one would believe her story.

According to the suit, Penly said Carter later apologized and invited her over again. She alleges a second assault occurred during this visit under similar conditions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Penly Claims She Was Diagnosed With Cervical Cancer

TMZ reports that Penly tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and was diagnosed with cervical cancer, which she links to the HPV infection. She also stated that she underwent surgery and other cancer treatments as a result.

The lawsuit outlines a range of damages, including emotional trauma, physical suffering, intimacy issues, and long-term medical complications. Penly is suing Carter for sexual assault, intentional and negligent emotional distress, and is seeking financial compensation.

Who Is Nick Carter?

​Nick Carter is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, best known as the youngest member of the iconic pop group, the Backstreet Boys. Born on January 28, 1980, in Jamestown, New York, Carter began his music career at the age of 12 when he joined the Backstreet Boys in 1993. The group, formed in Orlando, Florida, quickly rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time .​

Beyond his work with the Backstreet Boys, Carter has pursued solo projects, releasing albums such as “Now or Never” (2002), “I’m Taking Off” (2011), and “All American” (2015). He also collaborated with Jordan Knight for the album “Nick & Knight” in 2014 . In addition to music, Carter has appeared in reality TV shows like “House of Carters” and “I (Heart) Nick Carter,” and has been involved in philanthropic efforts, including environmental advocacy .​

Despite facing personal challenges and legal issues in recent years, Carter continues to perform with the Backstreet Boys, contributing to their enduring legacy in the music industry

Nick Carter’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

Carter has strongly denied all accusations. His attorneys, Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes Jr, told TMZ that the claims are false and defamatory. They described the lawsuit as part of a pattern of “nonsense” from individuals trying to exploit Carter’s fame and damage his reputation.

The legal team also stated that Carter does not remember meeting Penly or having any relationship with her. They further questioned her credibility, referencing her past financial issues, bankruptcy filings, and fraud allegations.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal troubles for Carter, who has faced similar allegations in recent years. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and continues to defend his innocence against all claims.

ALSO READ: Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Filed under

Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Nick Carter

newsx

‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?
Teen Kills Woman In Hyder

Migrant Teen Worker Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad With Iron Rod, Records Video While Jumping...
newsx

India Becomes First Major Market To Erase Trade War Losses, Emerges As Global Safe Haven
newsx

Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad: Relief Camps Set Up As Displaced Residents Seek...
newsx

Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Heart: Struggling Vinod Kambli Secures Monthly Allowance
Mehul Choksi was arrested

Mehul Choksi Secured An ‘F Residency Card’ With Help Of Wife Who Holds Belgian Citizenship,...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?

‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?

Migrant Teen Worker Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad With Iron Rod, Records Video While Jumping On Her Body

Migrant Teen Worker Kills 75-Year-Old Woman In Hyderabad With Iron Rod, Records Video While Jumping...

India Becomes First Major Market To Erase Trade War Losses, Emerges As Global Safe Haven

India Becomes First Major Market To Erase Trade War Losses, Emerges As Global Safe Haven

Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad: Relief Camps Set Up As Displaced Residents Seek Compensation

Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad: Relief Camps Set Up As Displaced Residents Seek...

Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Heart: Struggling Vinod Kambli Secures Monthly Allowance

Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Heart: Struggling Vinod Kambli Secures Monthly Allowance

Entertainment

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Why Is Ilaiyaraaja Demanding ₹5 Crore And A Written Apology From Good Bad Ugly Makers?

Why Is Ilaiyaraaja Demanding ₹5 Crore And A Written Apology From Good Bad Ugly Makers?

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?