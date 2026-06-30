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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post

Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post

Influencer and actor Niharika NM has become the talk of social media after her latest Instagram post with actor Raghav Juyal fuelled dating rumours.

Who Is Niharika NM? (Photo: X)
Who Is Niharika NM? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 12:58 IST

Social media influencer and actor Niharika NM has found herself in the spotlight after sharing a series of cosy photographs with actor and dancer Raghav Juyal. The pictures, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral, with fans wondering whether the duo had made their relationship official or were simply teasing their upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. 

In the photos, Niharika is seen wearing a red sweatshirt while Raghav sports a grey jacket. One of the pictures shows the actor embracing her from behind as the two smile for the camera. Keeping things mysterious, both shared the same caption, a red heart and a star emoji, without offering any explanation.

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The comments section only added fuel to the speculation. Rapper Raftaar wrote, “Je baat laadle,” along with evil-eye emojis, while content creator Ashish Chanchlani dropped multiple evil-eye emojis. Fans, meanwhile, flooded the post with congratulatory messages, with many assuming the pair had confirmed their romance. Neither Raghav nor Niharika has addressed the rumours so far.

Who is Niharika NM?

Niharika NM is one of India’s most recognisable digital creators, known for her fast-paced comedy sketches, expressive storytelling and humorous takes on everyday life. Originally from Chennai, she pursued engineering before moving to the United States to study for an MBA. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began creating short-form comedy videos inspired by Indian families, friendships and cultural quirks. Her relatable humour quickly resonated with audiences, helping her build a massive following across Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Over the years, Niharika has collaborated with several global luxury brands, represented India at international fashion events, including the Cannes Film Festival, and emerged as one of the country’s most influential digital personalities. Her popularity has also led to appearances at major entertainment and pop culture events worldwide.

From social media star to actor

After making a name for herself online, Niharika transitioned into acting. She made her film debut with the Tamil black comedy Perusu, earning praise for expanding beyond digital content. She will next be seen opposite Raghav Juyal in Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niki Walia and Vivan Bhatena.

While fans are busy decoding their latest Instagram post, it remains unclear whether the pictures are personal or part of the film’s promotional campaign.

What is Raghav Juyal working on?

Raghav Juyal first rose to fame as a dancer before establishing himself as an actor and television host. His performance as the antagonist in Kill won widespread acclaim and marked a turning point in his acting career. More recently, he appeared in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The B**ds of Bollywood* and has Nani’s The Paradise among his upcoming projects.

In the past, Raghav was also linked with actor Shehnaaz Gill, although neither of them publicly confirmed the speculation. For now, fans continue to wonder whether the latest pictures with Niharika NM hint at a real-life romance or simply serve as an intriguing preview of their on-screen chemistry. Until the two break their silence, the internet is likely to keep guessing.

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Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post
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Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post
Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post
Who Is Niharika NM? Influencer-Actor Sparks Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal After Viral Instagram Post
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