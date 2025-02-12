Home
Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

While fans speculate about his professional misstep, Ranveer’s personal life has also grabbed attention. Rumors of his breakup with Nikki Sharma are circulating widely, though neither has confirmed nor denied them.

Ranveer Allahbadia And His Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma


YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is currently under scrutiny for his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent. Amid the backlash, reports suggest that he and his rumored girlfriend, actress Nikki Sharma, have also parted ways.

Ranveer and Nikki Sharma Allegedly Unfollow Each Other

Although Ranveer and Nikki never officially confirmed their relationship, they were rumored to have been dating for a long time. According to a report by Bollywood Shaadis, the two have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about a possible breakup.

While neither Ranveer nor Nikki has commented on the rumors, their social media activity has fueled speculation. Nikki, in particular, has been sharing cryptic Instagram posts about energy and intuition, hinting at emotional turmoil. One of her posts read:

“Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.”

Ranveer’s Controversial Comment on India’s Got Latent

At the same time, Ranveer has been facing severe backlash for an inappropriate question he posed on India’s Got Latent. During an episode, he allegedly asked a contestant a highly explicit question and even proposed an indecent act in exchange for ₹2 crore.

The controversy escalated when Ranveer asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

Following public outrage, a police complaint was filed against Ranveer, along with fellow show members Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content, citing multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acknowledging the backlash, Ranveer released a video apology, admitting his mistake.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology,” he stated.

Who Is Nikki Sharma?

Back in August 2024, a report by a publication mentioned that Ranveer and Nikki frequently traveled together and shared a deep spiritual connection. Their close bond reportedly made them a favorite couple among Nikki's friends.

Back in August 2024, a report by a publication mentioned that Ranveer and Nikki frequently traveled together and shared a deep spiritual connection. Their close bond reportedly made them a favorite couple among Nikki’s friends.

Despite the ongoing controversies, Ranveer Allahbadia remains one of India’s most popular podcasters. His show, The Ranveer Show, has featured notable Bollywood celebrities and political figures. However, his personal life has largely remained private—until now.

Whether the breakup rumors are true or just speculation, one thing is certain: Ranveer continues to keep his audience talking, for better or worse.

