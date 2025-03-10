Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

When asked about her tearful reaction, Nitanshi admitted that emotions took over. "It's like a dream come true. Every actor aspires to hold this trophy one day, and for me, it became a reality. I just couldn’t stop crying," she said.

The IIFA Awards 2025 witnessed a historic moment when 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel claimed the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) award, surpassing some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Competing against Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor, Nitanshi’s win marked a significant milestone in her budding career.

After giving us a heartwarming performance in Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel wins the award for Performance in a Leading Role (Female) at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2025. pic.twitter.com/NrlH3cnTGn — IIFA (@IIFA) March 9, 2025

Who Is Nitanshi Goel?

Nitanshi Goel, who made her debut in Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, won the award for her portrayal of Phool Kumari. She received the prestigious honor from veteran actors Boman Irani and Bobby Deol at the event.

Dressed in a striking ruby-red gown, Nitanshi captivated the audience not only with her stunning look but also with her heartfelt acceptance speech, which left many emotional.

Despite being a newcomer, Nitanshi outshined seasoned actresses:

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2)

Speaking to ANI, she shared her disbelief at winning the award. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I knew Laapataa Ladies had a strong chance, but never thought I would win. The other nominees are actors I admire, and this moment is truly overwhelming,” she said.

Nitanshi Goel’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

When asked about her tearful reaction, Nitanshi admitted that emotions took over. “It’s like a dream come true. Every actor aspires to hold this trophy one day, and for me, it became a reality. I just couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

She also expressed how surreal the moment felt: “The first thing I did was cry and try to gather my words for a speech. Then, I hugged my mom and Kiran ma’am. It was all just happy tears.”

Looking ahead, Nitanshi is eager to collaborate with Bollywood superstars. She revealed her dream co-stars, saying, “Shah Rukh sir is at the top of my list, followed by Kartik Aaryan. Working with them would be a dream come true.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Originally titled Lost Ladies for its international release, Laapataa Ladies is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. The film follows the story of two newlywed brides who are accidentally swapped during a train journey.

Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, the movie was widely praised for its engaging narrative and stellar performances.