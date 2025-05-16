Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Nitanshi's elegant black-and-golden gown featured a structured silhouette and a dramatic tulle train. Her look was completed with a sleek ponytail, glowing makeup, and minimal accessories.

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Nitanshi Goel


Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel made a memorable debut on the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Day 3 of the prestigious event.

The 17-year-old actress turned heads in a striking custom-designed gown by Jade.

Nitanshi Shares Heartfelt Note After Red Carpet Moment

On May 16, Nitanshi took to social media to express her gratitude for the opportunity. Sharing glamorous photos from the red carpet, she wrote,
“Still taking it all in…Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream — thank you for all the love, always.”

Nitanshi’s elegant black-and-golden gown featured a structured silhouette and a dramatic tulle train. Her look was completed with a sleek ponytail, glowing makeup, and minimal accessories.

However, her choice of attire may have breached Cannes’ updated red carpet dress code for 2025. Organizers had clearly stated that large, voluminous outfits with long trains would not be allowed as they disrupt guest movement and theatre seating.

The official guidelines read, “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted.”

This year, Cannes also banned any form of nudity on the red carpet, citing concerns around maintaining decency. Despite these rules, many high-profile celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui, and Frédérique Bel, have confidently broken the dress code, adding their own bold flair to the festival.

Indian Celebrities Shine at Cannes 2025

Alongside Nitanshi, several Indian film personalities are set to appear at this year’s event, including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Karan Johar. Anupam Kher was also spotted at the festival on Day 2. Renowned filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who bagged the Grand Prix at Cannes last year, is now serving as a jury member in the 2025 edition.

Nitanshi recently won the IIFA Best Actress Award for her widely appreciated performance as Phool in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, further cementing her place as a rising star in Indian cinema.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 14, will run until May 25, celebrating global cinema and red carpet glamour.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira's Wardrobe Malfunction Delayed His Entry

