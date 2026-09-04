Who Is Noor Chahal? From Viral Lockdown Covers And Psychology Studies To Finding Her Own Voice With ‘Sochun Main’

Punjabi singer-songwriter Noor Chahal is gradually creating her own niche in the world of music, and her newest single Sochun Main proves to be one of these milestones.

The song was released on September 1, 2026 and unlike many other singles, it is filled with introspection instead of grandeur. This song reflects on ambition, insecurity, and uncertainty of one’s choices. However, the journey of Noor Chahal into the world of music didn’t start from the recording company or even an official release. It began with covers when she was under lockdown.

Noor Chahal Rose To Fame Through Lockdown Covers

Born in Chandigarh and brought up in Mohali, Noor had been a music lover since childhood and studied Hindustani classical music during her schooling days. While being locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic in the year 2020, she started posting her songs on Instagram and YouTube channels. Slowly and steadily, her videos got noticed and she managed to gain a lot of popularity on the internet. Due to her online presence, she got into the Punjabi entertainment industry with singing and acting projects.

Noor Chahal Studied Psychology Alongside Music

However, interestingly, Noor’s journey with music was not the only one she pursued. Noor graduated from Psychology Honors and eventually completed her master’s in psychology from Panjab University. Earlier, Noor herself had said that even though music remained her area of passion, psychology offered her another serious subject to study since careers in the entertainment industry could be uncertain.

From Bajre Da Sitta To Original Music

Noor also stepped into acting with projects including Ikko Mikke and later appeared in Bajre Da Sitta, where she worked alongside Ammy Virk and Tania. At the same time, she continued developing herself as a singer and songwriter, releasing original music and building a catalogue that moved beyond the cover-song identity that first introduced her to audiences.

What Makes ‘Sochun Main’ Different?

Her latest single Sochun Main feels particularly personal because it focuses on the quieter side of ambition. Rather than giving listeners a clear answer, the song sits with the confusion that often comes before a major decision wanting to follow a dream while simultaneously wondering whether that dream is worth the risk.

For Noor, who first found an audience by interpreting other artists’ songs, Sochun Main feels like another step towards establishing what she wants to say in her own voice. From viral lockdown covers and psychology classrooms to acting, songwriting and original music, Noor Chahal’s journey is gradually becoming less about how she was discovered and more about the artist she is trying to become.

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