Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani's Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

DK Metcalf, whose full name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, is an American football wide receiver in the NFL. He was born on December 14, 1997, in Oxford, Mississippi, and is known for his speed, strength, and athleticism on the field.

DK Metcalf and Normani

DK Metcalf and Normani


Singer Normani is set to tie the knot with NFL star DK Metcalf. The “Wild Side” artist recently got engaged to the wide receiver, who revealed the exciting news while celebrating his move to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 NFL Draft.

DK Metcalf’s Heartfelt Announcement

In a video shared on Instagram on March 13, Metcalf, 27, expressed his joy, saying, “Shoutout to my beautiful fiancée for being here with me. Can’t wait to step onto the field with the rest of the Black and Gold Nation.”

His post included two photos of the couple posing with a Steelers helmet, one of which subtly displayed Normani’s sparkling engagement ring. However, during a press conference the same day, Metcalf made sure all attention was on his fiancée’s new diamond, encouraging her to proudly show it off by saying, “Hold that rock up, baby.”

The Romantic Proposal in Houston

Sharing details of the proposal, the NFL player explained that he wanted to bring their families together for the special moment. “My family and her family were in Houston,” he shared in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). “It was my sister’s spring break, so I thought it was the perfect opportunity to unite both families with a ring.”

A Relationship Sparked by Ciara and Russell Wilson

Normani, 28, made her relationship with Metcalf Instagram-official in July 2023 by posting a picture of him kissing her cheek. Later, in a June 2024 interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, she revealed that they were introduced by none other than singer Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

“We actually met through Ciara and Russ,” Normani shared. “If there’s a couple you can trust to set you up, it’s definitely them.”

As they prepare for their future together, fans are eagerly waiting for more details on the wedding of this power couple.

Who Is DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf, whose full name is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, is an American football wide receiver in the NFL. He was born on December 14, 1997, in Oxford, Mississippi, and is known for his speed, strength, and athleticism on the field.

DK Metcalf’s Football Career

College: Played at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi), where he gained attention for his impressive performances.

NFL Draft: Selected in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks: Played for Seattle from 2019 to 2024, becoming one of their top receivers.

Pittsburgh Steelers: In 2025, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking a new chapter in his career.

Notable Achievements

Known for his blazing speed, he once clocked 22.64 mph while chasing down a defender in 2020.

Pro Bowl selection and considered one of the top wide receivers in the league.

Competed in track and field, showcasing his athleticism in a 100-meter race in 2021.

Personal Life

Recently got engaged to singer Normani in March 2025.
Comes from a football family—his father, Terrence Metcalf, was an offensive lineman in the NFL.
Metcalf is not just a powerhouse on the field but also a popular figure in sports culture, often recognized for his impressive physique, dedication, and competitive nature.

