Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
Who Is 'Officially Vaddy'? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Social media users are buzzing with speculation over a private Instagram account named ‘Officially Vaddy.’ This account, which is not open to the public, has managed to grab attention due to the celebrities who are following it.

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Social media users are buzzing with speculation over a private Instagram account named ‘Officially Vaddy' as Bollywood celebrities follow it.


Social media users are buzzing with speculation over a private Instagram account named 'Officially Vaddy.' This account, which is not open to the public, has managed to grab attention due to the celebrities who are following it. Bollywood names like Orry, Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya are among those who have engaged with the profile, further fueling curiosity.

What has left fans even more puzzled is that War 2 actress Sharvari Wagh gave a direct shoutout to the account, welcoming the mysterious user to Instagram. This unexpected recognition has led to widespread discussions online, with some people even speculating that the account could belong to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

How the ‘Officially Vaddy’ Craze Began

The entire mystery gained traction when social media influencer Orry tagged the account in his Instagram stories, writing, “True friends don’t let distance change them, they just pick off from where they left.” Soon after, actress Sharvari Wagh shared a post welcoming the account’s user to Instagram, adding more fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi also posted about ‘Officially Vaddy,’ further intriguing followers. She wrote, “Met @officiallyvaddy today and my skin is already glowing.” This cryptic message, along with the involvement of multiple well-known figures, has left social media users scrambling to figure out the true identity of the person behind the account.

Is Ranbir Kapoor ‘Officially Vaddy’?

Despite no official confirmation, many fans are convinced that the secret account belongs to Ranbir Kapoor. The Animal star is known to have an Instagram account, although he has kept it private for years. Recently, he hinted at the possibility of making his account public, which aligns with the sudden emergence of ‘Officially Vaddy.’

However, some factors suggest otherwise. Notably, the account does not follow Alia Bhatt or any other members of the Kapoor family, which would be unusual if it indeed belonged to Ranbir. This discrepancy has led others to believe that the account could be part of an elaborate PR campaign rather than a personal profile.

Ranbir Kapoor on His Instagram Presence

Ranbir Kapoor has been notoriously absent from social media, but he recently spoke about his relationship with Instagram. In an interview with Mashable India, the actor admitted that he has an account but does not post or interact much. When asked if he would ever consider going public, he said, “The thing is, I don’t post, and I have no followers. So what’s the point? I just have a handle so I can follow, but other than that, I have nothing. So there’s no point. But never say never, you know. I could make my account public, but as of right now, I’m okay. I’m doing decently without social media. But like I said, never say never.”

Is This a PR Stunt or a New Star on Instagram?

While some fans believe Ranbir Kapoor is behind ‘Officially Vaddy,’ others think this is just a well-planned marketing strategy. The involvement of multiple celebrities and influencers suggests that the account could be part of a promotional campaign for a new brand or project.

Interestingly, this speculation arises just days after Alia Bhatt took steps to ensure her daughter Raha’s privacy by removing photos of her from social media. Some believe that if Ranbir Kapoor were to join Instagram publicly, he would have done so with more direct involvement.

The Verdict: Who is ‘Officially Vaddy’?

At this point, the true identity behind ‘Officially Vaddy’ remains a mystery. Whether it is Ranbir Kapoor finally stepping into the social media world or just a clever PR strategy, the intrigue surrounding the account is undeniable. Until there’s an official reveal, fans will continue to guess and speculate about who is really behind this secret Instagram handle.

One thing is for sure—whoever ‘Officially Vaddy’ is, they have certainly succeeded in grabbing the internet’s attention.

Filed under

bollywood Instagram account Official Vaddy Orry ranbir kapoor Sharvari Wagh

newsx

