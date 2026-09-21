Who Is OG Tehran? Hustle 5 Rapper’s Journey, Real Name, Age, Career And Why He Was Eliminated

OG Tehran has emerged as one of the distinctive rappers on MTV Hustle 5: Apna Homeground, bringing his Delhi roots, personal storytelling and hard-hitting rap style to the competition.

The rapper, who represents Sangam Vihar, Delhi, recently exited the show after a run that saw several of his performances attract significant attention online. Two of his Hustle 5 tracks, ‘Aushadhi’ and ‘She Wanna Play’, have crossed 1 million views each on YouTube, underlining the audience he built during his time on the show.

But who is OG Tehran, what is known about his real name and age, and what was his journey before and during Hustle 5?

Who Is OG Tehran?

OG Tehran is a Delhi-based rapper associated with Sangam Vihar and the city’s independent hip-hop scene. He entered MTV Hustle 5 with years of experience behind him rather than being a complete newcomer to rap. His music frequently draws from his surroundings, personal struggles and his journey as an independent artist.

His identity is also closely linked to DL 80, which features prominently in his artistic persona and his representation of Delhi.

What Is OG Tehran’s Real Name And Age?

OG Tehran’s real name and exact age have not been reliably confirmed through publicly available sources. While unverified details can circulate across social media, there is currently no sufficiently reliable source to establish those details as fact. For that reason, he is best identified by his stage name.

What is known about his experience is more concrete. In his Hustle 5 material, OG Tehran has referred to an eight-year journey in rap, suggesting that he had spent years developing his craft before appearing on television.

Where Is OG Tehran From?

OG Tehran is associated with Sangam Vihar in New Delhi, which has become an important part of his artistic identity. His Hustle 5 introduction, ‘Barood’, immediately established that connection, with the rapper presenting himself through his Delhi roots and his experiences coming from the city’s underground hip-hop culture.

Rather than treating his hometown as just a reference, OG Tehran frequently incorporates Delhi and Sangam Vihar into his writing and persona.

What Songs Is OG Tehran Known For?

OG Tehran had already been building a catalogue of independent music before Hustle 5. His work includes tracks such as ‘Arsenal’, ‘Sv’, ‘Shilajeet’ and ‘Mere Khilaf’, along with the EP ‘Inner Sight’ with Darkxsh. His Hustle 5 performances, however, introduced his music to a much wider audience.

Among his most successful tracks from the show are ‘Aushadhi’ and ‘She Wanna Play’, both of which have crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The numbers have helped establish these tracks as two of the most visible entries in OG Tehran’s Hustle 5 run.

Why Did OG Tehran’s ‘Aushadhi’ Stand Out?

Released as part of Hustle 5, ‘Aushadhi’ showed a more personal and vulnerable side of OG Tehran. The title refers to medicine or a remedy, and the song turns inward as the rapper reflects on his struggles, sacrifices and decision to pursue music.

In the track, OG Tehran talks about leaving home at a young age because he did not have permission to pursue music. The performance moves away from a straightforward competitive rap format and instead focuses on his personal journey. Its emotional approach helped ‘Aushadhi’ connect with viewers, and the track has now crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

What Is ‘She Wanna Play’ And Why Is It Popular?

‘She Wanna Play’ is another OG Tehran performance from Hustle 5 that has crossed the 1 million-view mark on YouTube. The track showcases a different side of his performance style, with a more energetic and commercially accessible approach compared with the introspective tone of ‘Aushadhi’.

The two songs together highlight the range OG Tehran displayed during his Hustle 5 journey, from personal storytelling to more performance-driven rap.

What Was OG Tehran’s Hustle 5 Journey Like?

OG Tehran was part of the fifth season of MTV Hustle, titled Apna Homeground, where contestants were encouraged to bring their individual identities and backgrounds into their performances. His Delhi roots remained a recurring part of his presentation.

Among his notable performances were ‘Barood’, ‘Aushadhi’, ‘Curfew’, ‘Santushti’, ‘Zaalim’, ‘She Wanna Play’, ‘Checkmate’ and ‘Bottom’. The variety of these performances allowed viewers to see different sides of the rapper, from aggressive bars and competitive energy to introspective storytelling.

Why Was OG Tehran Eliminated From Hustle 5?

OG Tehran’s elimination came during the September 20 episode of Hustle 5. His final stage of the competition included ‘Bottom’, a track that directly addressed his repeated presence in the lower section of the competition. The song turned his position in the show into part of its narrative, with OG Tehran reflecting on his journey and persistence.

His exit subsequently led to discussions among fans, with viewers expressing disappointment over his elimination and highlighting his performances during the season. Those reactions represent audience opinion and not an official assessment of the competition’s judging.

What Did ‘Bottom’ Reveal About OG Tehran?

‘Bottom’ was particularly significant because OG Tehran used the song to reflect on his experience on Hustle 5. Instead of ignoring the setbacks he faced during the competition, he made them part of the performance itself.

The track also connected his television journey with the years he had spent working on his music before getting the Hustle platform. That makes ‘Bottom’ an important closing chapter in his run on the show, even though it came with his elimination.

What Is Next For OG Tehran After Hustle 5?

OG Tehran’s Hustle 5 exit does not mark the beginning or end of his music career. He had already spent years working independently before entering the show, and the competition has now introduced his work to a significantly larger audience.

With ‘Aushadhi’ and ‘She Wanna Play’ crossing 1 million views, along with tracks such as ‘Barood’, ‘Checkmate’, ‘Curfew’ and ‘Zaalim’, he leaves the show with a growing catalogue and a larger listener base. For OG Tehran, Hustle 5 appears to be another major chapter in a rap journey that began years before his television debut.

FAQs

Who is OG Tehran?

OG Tehran is a Delhi-based rapper from Sangam Vihar who gained wider recognition through MTV Hustle 5: Apna Homeground.

What is OG Tehran’s real name?

OG Tehran’s real name has not been reliably confirmed through publicly available sources.

How old is OG Tehran?

His exact age has not been reliably confirmed through publicly available sources.

Where is OG Tehran from?

OG Tehran is associated with Sangam Vihar in New Delhi.

Which OG Tehran songs have crossed 1 million views?

His Hustle 5 tracks ‘Aushadhi’ and ‘She Wanna Play’ have both crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

Why was OG Tehran eliminated from Hustle 5?

OG Tehran was eliminated during the September 20 episode of MTV Hustle 5. His final stage of the competition included his performance of ‘Bottom’.

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