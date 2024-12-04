Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

O.J. Simpson was a former NFL star known for his time with the Buffalo Bills. In 1994, he was accused of stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman to death in Los Angeles. His highly publicized trial spanned eight months, culminating in an October 1995 acquittal.

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Iroc Avelli, who previously worked as a bodyguard for O.J. Simpson, alleged that he had an audio recording of Simpson confessing to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The claim surfaced after Avelli’s unrelated arrest in March 2022. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered a green backpack containing live ammunition and several thumb drives in his possession.

Discovery of Thumb Drives
In June 2024, two months after Simpson’s death, a detective from the Los Angeles Police Department informed the Bloomington Police Department in Minnesota that Avelli and his attorney had disclosed the existence of a thumb drive allegedly containing Simpson’s confession. Minnesota authorities secured judicial approval to review the contents of the drives.

Legal Disputes Over Seized Items
Avelli and his attorney filed a lawsuit seeking the return of the seized thumb drives and other items. However, their motion was denied by a Minnesota judge in July 2024, leaving the items in police custody.

No Evidence of a Confession Found
According to law enforcement sources, a thorough review of the thumb drives by Bloomington police found no evidence of a confession related to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The Legacy of O.J. Simpson

NFL Career and Legal Troubles
OJ Simpson’s Death in 2024
Simpson passed away in April 2024 due to metastatic prostate cancer. His family shared the news through his official X account, writing, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

