In the black-and-white maternity photos, Culpo is seen wearing a flowing dress, gently cradling her baby bump while kneeling.

Olivia Culpo, 32, and her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 28, have revealed they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news through a heartfelt Instagram post, where Culpo captioned the announcement: “Next chapter, motherhood 🤍.”

In the black-and-white maternity photos, Culpo is seen wearing a flowing dress, gently cradling her baby bump while kneeling. Another shot captures her looking at the camera with a hand resting on her hip, showcasing her maternal glow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

A Love Story Leading to Parenthood

Culpo and McCaffrey tied the knot in June 2024 in Rhode Island, the model’s home state. In a pre-wedding interview with Vogue, she described marriage as a lifelong commitment, stating:

“It’s the beginning of the rest of your life, and it’s the union and bond of two people forever.”

Her sentiments were also reflected in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, which she described as “timeless, covered, and elegant”, aligning with her husband’s appreciation for classic beauty.

Motherhood Was Always in the Plans

Even before their highly publicized wedding, Culpo expressed her eagerness to start a family. She previously shared her desire to have children as soon as she and McCaffrey got married, stating that she wanted to “start trying immediately.”

Her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, have already noticed changes in Olivia’s lifestyle as she prepares for motherhood. In an interview, Aurora, who has two children of her own, observed that Olivia’s interior decorating choices have shifted away from all-white and beige, signaling a more family-friendly approach.

Sophia added that Olivia’s perfectionist nature might be challenged by parenthood, but she has no doubt that her sister will be a devoted and well-prepared mother. Aurora even joked that Olivia is “probably already picking out her children’s preschool and might even be on a waitlist.”

With their love story unfolding in the public eye, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Culpo and McCaffrey’s journey into parenthood. Their shared excitement and support from family suggest they are well-prepared for this beautiful new phase of life.

Who is Christian McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey is an American football player who plays as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL (National Football League). He is widely regarded as one of the best all-around offensive players in the league due to his elite rushing, receiving, and playmaking abilities.

Born: June 7, 1996 (Age: 28)

Hometown: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA

College: Stanford University

Notable College Achievements:

Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2015

Set an NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a single season (3,864 yards in 2015)

Won the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player

McCaffrey was known for his explosive speed, agility, and versatility, excelling as both a runner and receiver in college football.

NFL Career and Achievements

Drafted: 2017 NFL Draft – 1st Round, 8th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers

Teams:

Carolina Panthers (2017–2022)

San Francisco 49ers (2022–present)

Major Achievements:

✅ NFL Offensive Player of the Year Finalist (2023)

✅ Pro Bowl Selection (2019, 2023)

✅ First-Team All-Pro (2019, 2023)

✅ NFL record: Fastest player to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards

✅ One of only three players in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season (2019)

McCaffrey became a star player for the Panthers, but after battling injuries, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, where he quickly regained his status as one of the league’s most dynamic offensive threats.

ALSO READ: Is Luigi Mangione Featured In A Sex Tape Being Secretly Sold For $500K On Dark Web? CEO Killer Has This To Say