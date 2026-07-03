Who Is On India’s Got Latent Episode 2 Panel? Samay Raina Finally Reveals The Line-Up

India’s Got Latent Episode 2 Panel: In the wake of the record-breaking debut of India’s Got Latent Season 2, the creator and host of the show, Samay Raina, has now introduced the much-awaited judging panel for the next episode of the show. Taking to his social media pages, Raina gave the world a peek into what lies ahead in the shape of an awesome line-up of television comedy experts and digital geniuses set to evaluate India’s weirdest talent.

The new judging panel will combine the best of both worlds in terms of bridging the gap between Indian television comedy and the modern-day digital space.

Who Is In The India’s Got Latent Episode 2 Line-Up?

It is clear that the next episode will have a powerful line up of five people:

Chandan Prabhakar: Popular as the mainstay of Indian sketch comedy with his well-loved characters on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda: A brilliant physical comedy actor, he brings many years of experience in the prime-time mainstream television to the raw Latent platform.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa: He is the powerhouse of television writer, producer, host and someone who possibly have written the script your favourite comedy show

Balraj Singh Ghai : Samay’s good friend and an owner of the famous comedy incubator, The Habitat in Mumbai.

Samay Raina: The show’s creator and anchor.

How Did Samay Raina React To His Comedy Heroes?

For Raina, putting together such a panel marks a highly nostalgic full circle experience. As mentioned in Samay’s story, he did not fail to express his joy at working from the same desk as those people that defined his own comedy identity.

“I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way. Tonight I’m going to do Latent with them, I can’t believe it!!!!”

Raina expressed the huge influence that the mainstream comedy veterans had on his career and expressed his wish for people to watch them improvise in an unfiltered web-driven world with people like Ghai, who backed him in his early comedy career.



What To Expect From The New Episode

The transition from the corporate star aura of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the premiere episode to a panel consisting only of comedy experts suggests that the upcoming episode is highly analytical but extremely chaotic. Limbachiyaa, who has a strong background in structural writing; Sharda and Prabhakar, who have quick thinking abilities when dealing with a crowd; and Ghai, who can identify raw talent on the stage will be judging the participants.

The episode will follow the traditional two-platform launch of the series by being aired on Netflix without any advertisements and on YouTube live.

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