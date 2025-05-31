Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets Crowned As Miss World 2025

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets Crowned As Miss World 2025

Opal first made waves in the beauty pageant world when she clinched the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2024. Her performance there earned her widespread acclaim and led her to represent Thailand at Miss Universe 2024, where she impressively finished as third runner-up.

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets Crowned As Miss World 2025

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri


The spotlight of global pageantry turned to Hyderabad, India, as Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025. The event showcased elegance, intelligence, and purpose, with Opal standing out not only for her poise but also for her passionate advocacy work.

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Born on September 20, 2003, in the picturesque city of Phuket, Thailand, Opal comes from a family rooted in the hospitality industry. Her upbringing in a household of hoteliers played a pivotal role in shaping her cultural sensibilities and communication skills.

Fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, Opal represents a new generation of globally aware beauty queens.

Opal pursued her education at Kajonkietsuksa School and Triam Udom Suksa School, institutions known for academic excellence in Thailand. It was during her school years that she honed her multilingual abilities and developed a strong foundation in public speaking—skills that would later distinguish her on the international stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Rising Through Pageantry: From Thailand to the World

Opal first made waves in the beauty pageant world when she clinched the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2024. Her performance there earned her widespread acclaim and led her to represent Thailand at Miss Universe 2024, where she impressively finished as third runner-up.

This achievement was a significant moment for Thailand on the global pageantry map.

What truly distinguishes Opal is her dedication to social causes. At just 16 years old, she launched her personal advocacy campaign titled “Opal For Her”, focused on raising awareness about breast health and early detection of breast-related conditions.

Her passion for this cause stemmed from her own personal journey—undergoing surgery to remove a benign breast lump, a transformative experience that inspired her to help others.

Recognition for Advocacy at Miss Universe 2024

Her work with “Opal For Her” resonated deeply at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, where she received the “Voice for Change – Silver” award. This honor solidified her standing not only as a beauty queen but as a changemaker with a purpose, committed to empowering women with knowledge and healthcare awareness.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri’s crowning as Miss World 2025 is more than just a win for Thailand—it’s a celebration of a young woman who embodies beauty, intelligence, and purpose.

With her blend of grace and advocacy, she continues to inspire young people across the globe to dream big and serve with heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Opal Suchata (@suchaaata)

ALSO READ: Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Filed under

Miss world 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri Thailand

Sharmin Segal is married

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...
Sharmishta Panoli

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...
Mamta Kulkarni

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy
Trump administration's pl

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...
The popular daily soap Ky

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi...
Man beheads sister-in-law

Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led To Her Arrest?

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal Job Applications

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi...

Entertainment

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi

Why Adnan Sami Got Pissed Over Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service At Mumbai Airport? Singer Dubs It ‘Most Inefficient, Careless & Lazy’

Why Adnan Sami Got Pissed Over Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service At Mumbai Airport? Singer Dubs It

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth