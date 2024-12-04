Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series





HBO is reportedly interested in casting Paapa Essiedu, known for I May Destroy You, as Severus Snape in their highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, according to Deadline. However, no formal offers have been made, nor has Essiedu’s team entered discussions with HBO about the potential role.

Legacy of Severus Snape
In the original films, the late Alan Rickman famously portrayed Snape as a cold yet complex character. In the new series, Snape is expected to take on the role of an antagonist. Meanwhile, casting rumors suggest that both Mark Strong and Mark Rylance are being considered for the role of Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts.

HBO Responds to Casting Speculation

An HBO spokesperson addressed the ongoing speculation, saying, “We appreciate that a high-profile series like this attracts a lot of rumors. As we progress through pre-production, we will only confirm casting details once deals are finalized.”

HBO plans to prioritize diversity in casting for the series, following the example of the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has featured diverse actors in major roles, such as Hermione Granger.

Who Is Paapa Essiedu?

Essiedu, an Emmy and BAFTA-nominated actor, recently joined WME for representation. He earned critical acclaim for his role as Kwame in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, garnering Emmy and BAFTA nominations. He also received a BAFTA nomination for his lead performance in The Lazarus Project.

Essiedu’s recent projects include:

A starring role in the National Theatre’s The Effect, which is set to transfer to The Shed in New York.
A memorable performance in Season 6 of Black Mirror in the episode “Demon 79.”
A role in the Christmas movie The Genie, directed by Sam Boyd and written by Richard Curtis.
A leading role opposite Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun.

About The Harry Potter Series

The Harry Potter TV series is being written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod, known for his work on Succession, will direct multiple episodes and serve as an executive producer. The series is a collaboration between HBO, Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television.

J.K. Rowling, author of the original Harry Potter series.
Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts from Brontë Film and TV.
David Heyman, producer of the original film franchise, through Heyday Films.
Writers Room Assembly

Gardiner was chosen as showrunner in June after a rigorous selection process involving Rowling’s input. She is now forming her writers’ room, which includes prominent talents such as:

Laura Neal (Killing Eve).
Andy Greenwald, creator of Briarpatch.
Josephine Gardiner, Francesca’s sister.
The series, slated for release in 2026, is expected to reimagine the beloved wizarding world for a new generation.

