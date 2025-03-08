Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Paapa Essiedu is an Emmy and BAFTA-nominated actor who has recently signed with WME for representation.

Just as Harry Potter fans were beginning to come to terms with the upcoming TV reboot, a major casting rumor has sparked intense online debate. British actor Paapa Essiedu has been finalized to portray Professor Severus Snape, the sharp-tongued, greasy-haired Potions Master—and the internet has had a strong reaction.

While Essiedu is highly regarded for his work in I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project, many fans are expressing outrage over the casting choice. Snape has traditionally been described in the books as “sallow-skinned” and extremely pale, leading some to criticize the decision to cast a Black actor in the role.

Meanwhile, others are celebrating the unexpected casting and embracing the change with enthusiasm.

Who Is Paapa Essiedu?

Paapa Essiedu is an Emmy and BAFTA-nominated actor who has recently signed with WME for representation. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Kwame in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, a performance that earned him both Emmy and BAFTA nominations.

Additionally, he received a BAFTA nomination for his lead role in The Lazarus Project.

Recent Projects:

Essiedu starred in the National Theatre’s The Effect, which is set to transfer to The Shed in New York.

He delivered a standout performance in Black Mirror Season 6, appearing in the episode Demon 79.

He played a role in the holiday film The Genie, directed by Sam Boyd and written by Richard Curtis.

He is set to star alongside Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming film The Outrun.

How Did The Internet React?

He was right there. I’m sorry, but Snape is a character you absolutely cannot change! He’s described the way he is for a reason. pic.twitter.com/aYUlkpByEf — Lily* (@300mirrors) March 7, 2025

I don’t doubt that he can play the role well. It’s just hard for me to imagine that they’ll make him look the part. I’m not just talking about the race-swapping. Paapa is too young, too handsome and has a chiseled jaw. Just in terms of visuals, this seems like a miscast. — Covered in Grace 🌾🌎 (@covered_n_grace) March 7, 2025

I always felt Snape should be a slithery creepy feeling dude, rather than a regular conventionally attractive man. Seems like strange casting. — DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) March 7, 2025

I’m ngl normally I don’t care about race swapping especially fictional characters, but Snape is described in great detail in the books and this one just makes no sense. Like it’s worse than the Annabelle Percy Jackson one last year. — 優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | Love Live Superstar S3 SZN (@Nljigakulive) March 7, 2025