Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Paapa Essiedu is an Emmy and BAFTA-nominated actor who has recently signed with WME for representation.

Paapa Essiedu And Professor Snape


Just as Harry Potter fans were beginning to come to terms with the upcoming TV reboot, a major casting rumor has sparked intense online debate. British actor Paapa Essiedu has been finalized to portray Professor Severus Snape, the sharp-tongued, greasy-haired Potions Master—and the internet has had a strong reaction.

While Essiedu is highly regarded for his work in I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project, many fans are expressing outrage over the casting choice. Snape has traditionally been described in the books as “sallow-skinned” and extremely pale, leading some to criticize the decision to cast a Black actor in the role.

Meanwhile, others are celebrating the unexpected casting and embracing the change with enthusiasm.

Who Is Paapa Essiedu?

Paapa Essiedu is an Emmy and BAFTA-nominated actor who has recently signed with WME for representation. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Kwame in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, a performance that earned him both Emmy and BAFTA nominations.

Additionally, he received a BAFTA nomination for his lead role in The Lazarus Project.

Recent Projects:

Essiedu starred in the National Theatre’s The Effect, which is set to transfer to The Shed in New York.

He delivered a standout performance in Black Mirror Season 6, appearing in the episode Demon 79.

He played a role in the holiday film The Genie, directed by Sam Boyd and written by Richard Curtis.

He is set to star alongside Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming film The Outrun.

How Did The Internet React?

Filed under

harry potter TV series Paapa Essiedu professor snape

