LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price nyc mayor Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump love island 2025 Australia troops
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Parupalli Kashyap? Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage

Who Is Parupalli Kashyap? Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage

Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from Parupalli Kashyap after 7 years of marriage. Once badminton partners turned life partners, the couple now parts ways seeking peace and growth, marking the end of a decade-long sporting and personal journey together.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, former badminton champions, seen together during happier times before announcing their separation after 7 years of marriage in a heartfelt social media post.
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap part ways after 7 years of marriage

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 14:00:56 IST

India’s sporting community received a shock of news when Olympic medalist and ex-World No. 1 Saina Nehwal took to social media to declare that her seven-year marriage to fellow shuttler, now ex-husband, Parupalli Kashyap had ended. The news, unveiled through a sobbing social media message, closes the curtain on an eleven-year marriage that started on the badminton court and had held viewers for more than ten years. Their romance, which had grown out of mutual sporting aspirations and unyielding commitment, now has their lives take different directions, with most being forced to wonder at the tension that even the most robust of marriages can bear.

From Courtship to Coach: Parupalli Kashyap’s Role in Saina’s Journey

Their romance was already in full swing before their December wedding in 2018. Both had been coached by the legendary coach Pullela Gopichand in his academy in Hyderabad and spent countless hours together in grueling practice sessions. Their passion for badminton was what kept them together until it evolved into love. They shared quite an understated romance for over a decade as their respective careers continued to newer heights. Kashyap, a class shuttle-shuttling sporting a Commonwealth Games gold medal around his neck, was a larger-than-life figure in Saina’s life once he became the heights of a good sounding board and an occasional unofficial coach. This is a tell-tale sign of how deep the off-court and on-court relationship between them was.

Beyond the Baseline: Parupalli Kashyap’s New Chapter Amidst Separation

The split, as unexpected to the majority, was announced by Saina gracefully, citing “peace, growth, and healing” as the agreed reasons. This fair interpretation of a very personal and no doubt painful change says a lot. Little is hidden, but it gets to the extent of highlighting the fact that even relationships founded on deep-level friendship and shared experience can seek ways to derail. It is a personal triumph for Parupalli Kashyap. His unflinching support and implied toughness have been constant in Saina’s life. As they began their individual paths, their tale from training partners and sparring partners that tested and challenged each other, to global stardom, and through the particular demands of high-level sport will be an unprecedented page in the book of Indian sporting partnerships. Both men now travel new horizons, each with best wishes for his own future.

India’s sporting community received a shock of news when Olympic medalist and ex-World No. 1 Saina Nehwal took to social media to declare that her seven-year marriage to fellow shuttler, now ex-husband, Parupalli Kashyap had ended. The news, unveiled through a sobbing social media message, closes the curtain on an eleven-year marriage that started on the badminton court and had held viewers for more than ten years. Their romance, which had grown out of mutual sporting aspirations and unyielding commitment, now has their lives take different directions, with most being forced to wonder at the tension that even the most robust of marriages can bear.

From Courtship to Coach: Parupalli Kashyap’s Role in Saina’s Journey

Their romance was already in full swing before their December wedding in 2018. Both had been coached by the legendary coach Pullela Gopichand in his academy in Hyderabad and spent countless hours together in grueling practice sessions. Their passion for badminton was what kept them together until it evolved into love. They shared quite an understated romance for over a decade as their respective careers continued to newer heights. Kashyap, a class shuttle-shuttling sporting a Commonwealth Games gold medal around his neck, was a larger-than-life figure in Saina’s life once he became the heights of a good sounding board and an occasional unofficial coach. This is a tell-tale sign of how deep the off-court and on-court relationship between them was.

Beyond the Baseline: Parupalli Kashyap’s New Chapter Amidst Separation

The split, as unexpected to the majority, was announced by Saina gracefully, citing “peace, growth, and healing” as the agreed reasons. This fair interpretation of a very personal and no doubt painful change says a lot. Little is hidden, but it gets to the extent of highlighting the fact that even relationships founded on deep-level friendship and shared experience can seek ways to derail. It is a personal triumph for Parupalli Kashyap. His unflinching support and implied toughness have been constant in Saina’s life. As they began their individual paths, their tale from training partners and sparring partners that tested and challenged each other, to global stardom, and through the particular demands of high-level sport will be an unprecedented page in the book of Indian sporting partnerships. Both men now travel new horizons, each with best wishes for his own future.

Also Read: Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn

Tags: Parupalli KashyapSaina NehwalSaina Nehwal relationship update

More News

ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why
India’s Clean Energy Push: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Lead IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 In Mumbai
What Causes Nipah? 5 Quick Facts As Kerala Fights Deadly Virus Again
Viral Video: Omar Abdullah Scales Wall To Enter Martyrs’ Graveyard Amid House Arrest In Srinagar
Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Writes To MoCA Min Naidu, Demands Formal Inquiry In Leaking Of AI Crash Report To Foreign media
Who Is Parupalli Kashyap? Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Her Husband After 7 Years of Marriage
Instagram Now Allows Search Engines Like Google To Index Public Posts: What This Means For SEO
Here’s Why James Gun Picked Bradley Cooper For A Crucial Role In Superman: ‘I Think He Was Perfect’
Travel Food Services Sees Lukewarm Market Response, Shares Tumble After Decent Debut
Jr NTR Shuts Down ‘Jai NTR’ Chants at Late Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Home in Hyderabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?