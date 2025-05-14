Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Kapadia attended the Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh, followed by a bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and a master’s degree from Sophia College for Women. She later pursued film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Renowned Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who captured global attention in 2024 by winning the Grand Prix for her debut feature All We Imagine As Light, has returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2025—this time as a jury member.

Her appointment follows the success she enjoyed at the 77th edition of the festival, making her presence on the jury panel a full-circle moment in her Cannes journey.

The 39-year-old director was seen walking the red carpet on Tuesday at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, representing India among an international panel of distinguished filmmakers and artists.

Payal Kapadia at Cannes Film Festival 2025 as a jury member

Who Is Payal Kapadia?

Born on January 4, 1986, Payal Kapadia was immersed in creative arts from an early age. Her mother, Nalini Malani, is a celebrated painter and video artist, while her father, Shailesh Kapadia, worked as a psychoanalyst.

Kapadia attended the Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh, followed by a bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and a master’s degree from Sophia College for Women. She later pursued film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

While at FTII, Kapadia gained recognition not only for her filmmaking skills but also for her activism, particularly for protesting against the controversial appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the institute’s chairman.

Her short film Afternoon Clouds was the only Indian entry selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017, further establishing her international credentials.

Accolades and Major Achievements

Kapadia’s debut documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing earned her the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in the Best Documentary category. In 2024, All We Imagine As Light not only secured the Grand Prix but was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

Payal Kapadia’s Statement at Cannes 2025

Speaking to the media at the French Riviera this year, Kapadia expressed gratitude for the global response to her film.

“Our film coming to Cannes and getting the recognition, and all of you writing about it, really helped us to get the film out. Even the distribution in India was helped by that. So, I’m really grateful,” she shared.

Cannes 2025 Jury Panel: A Diverse Lineup

The Cannes 2025 jury includes notable figures such as:

Juliette Binoche

Halle Berry

Jeremy Strong

Alba Rohrwacher

Leïla Slimani

Dieudo Hamadi

Hong Sangsoo

Carlos Reygadas