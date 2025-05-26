Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Marathi actress Prachi Pisat has ignited a wave of discussion on social media after alleging that veteran actor Sudesh Mhashilkar sent her vulgar and inappropriate messages. She made the claims public through a series of Instagram posts, where she also included screenshots to support her account.

Allegations Made Public Through Screenshots

Prachi shared examples of the messages she received, written in Marathi. One read, “Tuza number pathav na. Tuzyashi flirt karaychi ichha zaly… Kasli goad disteys” (Send me your number. I feel like flirting with you… You look so sweet). Another message said, “Khupach sexy disayla lagliyes halli… Waah” (You’ve started looking very sexy lately… Wow).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prachi Pisat (@prachipisat11.11)

These screenshots quickly spread online and sparked strong reactions from fans and people within the Marathi entertainment industry.

Prachi Claims She Faced Pressure to Stay Silent

In a follow-up post, Prachi revealed that she was being asked to delete her post and keep quiet. Despite the pressure, she remained firm and chose not to back down.

She wrote, “Just because I was bullied and pressured to delete the post and keep my mouth shut… I think this post deserves to be on my Insta feed.”

Her response struck a chord with many who have called out inappropriate behavior in the entertainment world and beyond.

Actress Urges Media to Report Responsibly

On Monday, Prachi took to her Instagram stories to thank journalists and media outlets for their support. At the same time, she asked them to be careful with their language while covering the story.

She wrote, “Dear media channels and accounts, thank you so much for your kindness and support. Please note: I haven’t made any accusations. I just shared screenshots and my response. Please don’t use the wrong words. You guys are wonderful, just a request — I hope you don’t mislead while supporting.”

So far, Sudesh Mhashilkar has not responded to the controversy. He has neither confirmed nor denied the claims made against him.

The silence from the actor has only deepened the speculation. Within the Marathi entertainment community, the incident has sparked conversations about accountability, digital boundaries, and respectful professional conduct.

Filed under

Prachi Pisat Sudesh Mhashilkar

