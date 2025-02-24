Their initial conversations happened on BBM, and they eventually met in person at their friend's Ganpati Puja celebration, where Vrishank asked her out, marking the beginning of their romantic journey.

Popular YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, is preparing to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. As reported by Times Now, the couple’s wedding is scheduled for February 25, 2025, and preparations are already underway at Prajakta’s residence in Thane.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a committed relationship for several years. After getting engaged nearly two years ago, the couple is ready to embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

Fans have been able to witness glimpses of their love story on social media, making this announcement even more exciting for their followers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

Vrishank Khanal, 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. His educational background is impressive, as he studied at the prestigious University of Cambridge before pursuing a law degree at DY Patil College of Law, affiliated with the University of Mumbai.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vrishank began his career at Thomson Reuters, a leading Canadian multinational corporation, where he worked in various roles, including project consultant, legal executive, and discovery service analyst.

His hard work and dedication eventually earned him a managerial role at Morgan Stanley, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Vrishank comes from a close-knit family, being the son of Jagan Khanal and Sabina Khanal. He also has a sister named Manogya Khanal. Apart from his professional achievements, Vrishank is known for his love of biking, playing golf, enjoying beer, and playing the guitar, as seen on his Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrishank Khanal (@vrishankkhanal)

How They First Met: A Serendipitous Beginning

Prajakta revealed that she first connected with Vrishank through a mutual friend. Their initial conversations happened on BBM, and they eventually met in person at their friend’s Ganpati Puja celebration, where Vrishank asked her out, marking the beginning of their romantic journey.

According to Times Now, Prajakta once shared that Vrishank proposed to her with a ring, but she never inquired about where he bought it. She simply said, “Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from, but I love it.”

With the wedding date approaching, fans eagerly await more updates on Prajakta and Vrishank’s big day. Stay tuned for more details about their wedding festivities.