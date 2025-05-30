Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Filmmaker and writer Srishti Riya Jain also came forward, sharing Instagram stories that referenced Reddit posts accusing Shah of repeatedly messaging women inappropriately.

Pratik Shah, the cinematographer known for his acclaimed work in Jubilee, CTRL, and Homebound—which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival—has been accused of emotional abuse and inappropriate behavior. The allegations have sparked significant controversy across social media platforms.

Independent Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Speaks Out

Abhinav Singh, an independent filmmaker, took to Instagram to highlight the accusations against Shah. Without naming him initially, Singh described the individual as “highly manipulative” and “emotionally abusive.” He urged his female followers to remain cautious and offered to share more details via direct messages.

Within hours of Abhinav’s initial post, he shared a follow-up, stating, “The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening.” Comparing his experience to Margot Robbie’s character in Bombshell, he publicly named Pratik Shah and condemned those who continue to hire him.

Abhinav further posted that he was being contacted by multiple women who previously felt silenced. He claimed the behaviour displayed by Shah follows a troubling pattern, with many labelling him a “predator.” His Instagram stories gained attention, amplifying the conversation surrounding Shah’s conduct.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

for those not on Insta, allegations have come out against Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah pic.twitter.com/Tm3gaiwgir — Claire Denis the Menace (@MrNarci) May 30, 2025

Srishti Riya Jain Shares Additional Allegations

Filmmaker and writer Srishti Riya Jain also came forward, sharing Instagram stories that referenced Reddit posts accusing Shah of repeatedly messaging women inappropriately.

She claimed, “He’s been on the prowl for four years,” and criticized the film industry’s selective outrage. Jain noted the irony of Shah being praised for his work on films considered “empathetic” at festivals like Cannes.

Pratik Shah Deletes Instagram Account Amid Backlash

As the controversy gained momentum, Shah deactivated or deleted his Instagram account. Currently, his profile is unavailable and shows the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” He has yet to issue a public statement in response to the accusations.

Past Allegations Resurface From 2019

This is not the first time Shah has faced such allegations. According to THR India, a similar incident occurred four years ago when a young cinematographer filed a complaint with the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC). Shah had allegedly asked her for nude photos. He apologized at the time and was let off with a warning, calling it a “one-off incident.”

While Shah has remained silent, online users continue to demand accountability. The growing number of testimonies has raised questions about industry practices, with many calling for systemic change in how misconduct is addressed within the film community.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Taylor Swift Pay To Rightfully Buy Back Masters Of Her Recordings? You Belong With Me, Says Singer