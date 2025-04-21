Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

​Pravasthi Aradhya is an Indian singer who gained prominence through her participation in various Telugu and Tamil music reality shows. Born on December 9, 2006, she began her musical journey at a young age, showcasing her talent across multiple platforms.​

Singer Sunitha, who currently serves as a judge on the reality singing show Padutha Teeyaga, has come under criticism from recently eliminated contestant Pravasthi Aradhya. In a video shared on social media, Pravasthi claimed she was exposing the “true colors” of Sunitha, music director MM Keeravani, and lyricist Chandrabose.

While Pravasthi clarified that she did not face any direct harassment from Keeravani, she alleged that he showed clear bias towards contestants who chose melodious songs or performed his own compositions.

She also accused Chandrabose of lacking fairness, saying he often overlooked mistakes when participants sang songs penned by him.

However, Pravasthi directed her strongest criticism at Sunitha. She alleged that the judge mentally harassed and humiliated her, and even claimed that Sunitha’s personal grudge influenced her elimination from the competition.

Padutha Teeyaga, a widely followed musical talent show, gained immense popularity under the hosting of the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya?

Early Life and Musical Journey

Pravasthi’s passion for music emerged early in her life. She attended Geethanjali Olympiad School and, by the age of four, had already won Zee Telugu’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs in 2011.

Her nickname is “Rhino,” and she has expressed aspirations of becoming an IPS officer to help the underprivileged. Her musical influences include legendary singers Janaki and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.​

In 2014, she participated in Airtel Super Singer Junior 4, a Tamil-language singing competition, where she was among the finalists. Her performances earned her the Radio Mirchi Music Award the same year. She has also performed in stage shows worldwide and collaborated with various musicians in the industry.​

The Controversy

In 2025, Pravasthi participated in the Telugu music reality show Padutha Teeyaga, which has been instrumental in discovering singing talents since its inception in 1996.

Following her elimination from the show, she made headlines by alleging bias and mistreatment by the show’s judges. She claimed that judge Sunitha Upadrashta mentally harassed her and held a grudge that led to her elimination.

Additionally, she accused music director M. M. Keeravani of favoritism towards contestants who performed his compositions and lyricist Chandrabose of overlooking mistakes when contestants sang his songs. Pravasthi also expressed that she faced humiliation and body shaming on the show’s set, which deeply affected her.