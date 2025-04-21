Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

​Pravasthi Aradhya is an Indian singer who gained prominence through her participation in various Telugu and Tamil music reality shows. Born on December 9, 2006, she began her musical journey at a young age, showcasing her talent across multiple platforms.​

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Pravasthi Aradhya and MM Keeravani


Singer Sunitha, who currently serves as a judge on the reality singing show Padutha Teeyaga, has come under criticism from recently eliminated contestant Pravasthi Aradhya. In a video shared on social media, Pravasthi claimed she was exposing the “true colors” of Sunitha, music director MM Keeravani, and lyricist Chandrabose.

While Pravasthi clarified that she did not face any direct harassment from Keeravani, she alleged that he showed clear bias towards contestants who chose melodious songs or performed his own compositions.

She also accused Chandrabose of lacking fairness, saying he often overlooked mistakes when participants sang songs penned by him.

However, Pravasthi directed her strongest criticism at Sunitha. She alleged that the judge mentally harassed and humiliated her, and even claimed that Sunitha’s personal grudge influenced her elimination from the competition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Padutha Teeyaga, a widely followed musical talent show, gained immense popularity under the hosting of the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya?

​Pravasthi Aradhya is an Indian singer who gained prominence through her participation in various Telugu and Tamil music reality shows. Born on December 9, 2006, she began her musical journey at a young age, showcasing her talent across multiple platforms.​

Early Life and Musical Journey

Pravasthi’s passion for music emerged early in her life. She attended Geethanjali Olympiad School and, by the age of four, had already won Zee Telugu’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs in 2011.

Her nickname is “Rhino,” and she has expressed aspirations of becoming an IPS officer to help the underprivileged. Her musical influences include legendary singers Janaki and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.​

In 2014, she participated in Airtel Super Singer Junior 4, a Tamil-language singing competition, where she was among the finalists. Her performances earned her the Radio Mirchi Music Award the same year. She has also performed in stage shows worldwide and collaborated with various musicians in the industry.​

The Controversy

In 2025, Pravasthi participated in the Telugu music reality show Padutha Teeyaga, which has been instrumental in discovering singing talents since its inception in 1996.

Following her elimination from the show, she made headlines by alleging bias and mistreatment by the show’s judges. She claimed that judge Sunitha Upadrashta mentally harassed her and held a grudge that led to her elimination.

Additionally, she accused music director M. M. Keeravani of favoritism towards contestants who performed his compositions and lyricist Chandrabose of overlooking mistakes when contestants sang his songs. Pravasthi also expressed that she faced humiliation and body shaming on the show’s set, which deeply affected her.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins D**k Till I Was 14

Filed under

latest entertainment news MM Keeravani Pravasthi Aradhya

President Donald Trump sa

Donald Trump To Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome With Melania Trump: We Look Forward...
Pravasthi Aradhya and MM

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment...
Harvard University is sui

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats
Oscars 2026

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force...
Pope Francis

The Resting Place Of Pope Francis Has Been Revealed And No, It Is Not Vatican
Kristen Stewart and Dylan

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump To Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome With Melania Trump: We Look Forward To Being There

Donald Trump To Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral In Rome With Melania Trump: We Look Forward...

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Threats

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force...

The Resting Place Of Pope Francis Has Been Revealed And No, It Is Not Vatican

The Resting Place Of Pope Francis Has Been Revealed And No, It Is Not Vatican

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate...

Entertainment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Hollywood Publication Gets Slammed For Downplaying Sinners Box-Office Success, Ben Stiller Questions Industry Standards

Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins D**k Till I Was 14

Shocking! Kanye West Reveals He Experimented Sexuality With His Male Cousin: I Sucked My Cousins

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave