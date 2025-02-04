Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

In September 2023, shots were reportedly fired outside AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Vancouver. Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later took responsibility for that attack.

PREM DHILLON AND SIDHU MOOSE WALA


Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon’s residence in Canada came under attack on Monday, February 3 with reports confirming gunfire at the location.

The Jaipal Bhullar gang has claimed responsibility for the incident, according to a viral post that also mentioned the names of late singer Sidhu Moosewala and jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Gang’s Viral Post Mentions Music Industry Dominance

The viral post allegedly referenced the influence of the Punjabi music industry, drawing attention to its ongoing connections with criminal elements.

Dhillon, known for hit tracks like “Boot Cut,” “Old Skool,” and “Majha Block,” has yet to release an official statement regarding the attack.

This is not the first time a Punjabi singer has been targeted in Canada. In September 2023, shots were reportedly fired outside AP Dhillon’s house on Victoria Island in Vancouver. Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later took responsibility for that attack.

Similarly, in November 2023, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for a purported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver’s White Rock neighborhood.

With multiple attacks on Punjabi artists, concerns over security in the Punjabi entertainment industry are growing. Authorities are expected to investigate further into the gang rivalry and its impact on artists residing in Canada.

Who Is Prem Dhillon?

Prem Dhillon is an Indian singer, songwriter, and composer known for his work in the Punjabi music industry. He gained widespread recognition with hit songs like “Old Skool” (featuring Sidhu Moosewala) and “Boot Cut”. His style blends traditional Punjabi music with modern beats, making him popular among youth audiences.

Quick Facts About Prem Dhillon:

Full Name: Premjeet Singh Dhillon

Birthplace: Punjab, India

Genres: Punjabi Hip-Hop, Bhangra, Pop

Debut Song: “Chan Milondi” (2018)

Breakthrough Song: “Old Skool” (2020)

Popular Tracks: “Old Skool,” “Majha Block,” “Just A Dream,” “Boot Cut,” “Pehli Mulaqat”

Career Highlights:

Prem Dhillon gained massive fame with “Old Skool”, a collaboration with Sidhu Moosewala and Naseeb, which became a chartbuster.

His song “Majha Block” further established his dominance in the Punjabi music industry.

Known for deep lyrical storytelling, his music often touches on Punjabi culture, emotions, and lifestyle.

Prem Dhillon’s music is a blend of folk-inspired melodies and modern urban beats. His powerful voice and storytelling set him apart in the industry. He has often been compared to top Punjabi artists like Sidhu Moosewala and Karan Aujla.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

