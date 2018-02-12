Priya Prakash Varrier has taken the internet by storm with her girl-next-door looks and she is melting the hearts of youngsters across the country with her eyebrows and wink. Since her video song came out, Priya Varrier fans on Facebook and Instagram are increasing by the minute and it doesn't look to stop anytime soon. But who is Oru Adaaru Love actress?

Who is Priya Prakash Varrier? Here's all you need to know about Oru Adaar Love actress

When the song Manikya Malaraaya from the Oru Adaar Love was released on YouTube, it was not just warmly received but totally embraced by the public. Not the just the Malayalam public but youngsters across the nation are liking the video too much and largely for one reason only – THAT pretty girl in the video. Be it her tricks with eyebrows or the teasing wink, Priya Varrier is certainly the girl next door and her raging popularity on the internet is proving nothing else. But who is Priya Varrier?

Priya Prakash Varrier is an 18-year-old actor who hails from a little village of Thrissur in Kerala. After completing her primary education from her hometown, she moved for pastures new and took up Bachelor of Commerce in Vimal College. The makers of Oru Adaar Love spotted the talented Priya in her college and roped her in for their upcoming project. Priya, who is still enrolled in the college, is currently busy finalising the shooting of her movie.

She has done several photo-shoots and has also walked the ramp on few occasions. Reportedly, she is currently single and not seeing anybody.

Priya Varrier is featured in the video song for a couple of seconds and those few seconds have taken the internet by storm. There are so many GIFs, memes and stills circulating on the internet with the majority of them asking if her cute act during her cameo made your heart melt or not. With her burgeoning popularity, Priya certainly has melted the hearts of the nation and it won’t be long when she will ruling them with her fresh looks.